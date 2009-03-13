Samsung launches the slim-line Lucido

Samsung has decided to build on what it considers to be the impending success of the Tocco Ultra Edition by making the Lucido, a slightly-stripped version of the flagship handset.

The candybar design features a 5MP camera with LED flash that comes with face detection, smile shot and anti-blur technology, so while it's not in the 8MP camera league of the Tocco Ultra, it's still going to take more than decent snaps if it builds on Samsung's burgeoning camera reputation.

Another decent decision from the Koreans is to bring the same 2.2-inch OLED screen to the Lucido, meaning pin-sharp images on with a clear and bright contrast ratio. While the screen might be a little small for extended video watching, shorter shows will certainly be a pleasure to look at.

Geo-why?

There's also tight integration with Google Maps and the in-built aGPS chip, with geotagging support an obvious extra, although we're still waiting for the site / application that actually makes this function worthwhile. If you're standing in front of the Sphinx in the picture... we know where you were when it was taken.

Other than that, Samsung has made a very slim (11.8mm) candybar phone with expandable memory (via microSD, no word on whether there will be anything in the box), and one that will probably prove pretty popular with the mid-term customer.

Expected in April this year, it will apparently be available on all network and at 'major retailers' too. Samsung, you have been a busy bee, haven't you?