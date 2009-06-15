Samsung Jet S8000 gallery

After our in-depth hands on with the new Samsung Jet, we bring you a selection of pics of Samsung's latest baby from the Unpacked event.
The home screen:
The Samsung Jet S8000 fits snugly in the hand:
Thin at just 11.9mm depth:
The Cubic-style button:
The 3.5mm jack and USB 2.0 connector:
The 5MP camera with Autofocus and Dual LED Flash:
The camera and Cubic interface buttons:
Motion sensitive controls are embedded within the Samsung Jet S8000:
The Cubic interface:
Choosing an option:
The innards of the Samsung Jet S8000:
The 1100mAh battery:
Users can draw a letter to unlock the screen rather than using the touch button or the hold key:
The camera struggled to accurately render colour at times on the screen:
Wi-Fi included and easy to access thanks to the iPhone-like menus:
Messaging is quick and accurate: