After much speculation, two brand new mobile phones have been announced by Samsung just ahead of IFA 2015.

The Galaxy S6 Edge+ is the souped up version of the Galaxy S6 Edge while the Galaxy Note 5 is the successor to the Galaxy Note 4.

Both are powerful, beautiful devices on their own but what are they like head-to-head?

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy Note 5: Design

These phones look quite different on first glance but aren't too far apart in terms of design and especially in specs, but more on that later.

The dimensions of the Edge+ are 154.4 x 75.8 x 6.9mm while the Note 5 measures in at 153.2 x 76.1 x 7.6mm. Slight changes but nothing major, especially when in hand. However the Edge+ is noticeably lighter at 153g versus the Note's 171g.

The Edge+ sports the edged sides that have been so eye-catching on the S6 Edge. However, the newer Edge is capable of a bit more. "Apps edge" allows users to access their favorite apps by swiping the edge display. "People edge" helps users quickly find their favorite contacts and send messages, or give a call directly from any screen.

Designed to make it easier to hold than the Note 4, the Note 5 has its own curved edges but they lie on the back rather than the front. It also comes with the much touted S-Pen - a key feature of the Note series. It's been slightly improved from the previous iterations to write with less lag and friction. It's also much easier to take out from the phone's chassis. The phone will also let you begin to immediately jot down memos once the Pen is out so you don't have to fuss over opening additional apps.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy Note 5: Display

The displays on the two phones are identical. The S6 Edge+ may seem like it has a smaller display because of its dual edged screen but both handsets boast a 5.7-inch display and Quad HD Super AMOLED 2560x1440 resolution with 518ppi.

This means videos and images look stunning and quite brilliant whether you're ogling at the Note 5 or the Edge+.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy Note 5: Specs

Samsung also popped in an Octa-core Exynos 7420 that's 64-bit ready running at 2.17GHz in both devices.

Coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and you've got yourself two phones fully capable of running whatever the heck you want.

The company notes that the Edge+ is best suited for multimedia because of it's larger screen (compared to the Edge) and the Note 5 should be perfect for multitasking fiends.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy Note 5: Battery

Oh look at that, Samsung's gone and used the exact same battery capacity for its two new phones: 3000mAh.

For the Edge+, that's quite a bit more than the Edge's 2550mAh but the Note 4's upped the Note 5 by 220mAh.

Both new handsets are also capable of using the fast wireless charging abilities.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy Note 5: Camera

Sounding rather like a broken record, Samsung has also plopped the same cameras into both the S6 Edge+ and the Note 5.

With 16MP on the rear and 5MP on the front-facing portion, both phones can also utilize the new live streaming feature. Essentially, you'll be able to invite your friends to watch you stream in real time from your mobile phone camera directly onto a private YouTube channel, public or even shared with just one person.

The Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Note 5 also feature 4K video filming which can be displayed on a 4K TV.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy Note 5: Pricing and availability

So far AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon Wireless will have the devices on sale August 21, with pre-orders beginning August 13.

You'll pay top dollar for the Galaxy Note 5, as AT&T is charging $250 for the 32GB version if you buy the phone with a two-year agreement, and $349.99 for 64GB on the same terms.

That's $50 less expensive than the Note 4 launch price, but it ends up being $740 for 32GB and $840 for 64GB off-contract.

Don't expect the same for the UK, where it will likely cost the usual £600, or Australia (AU$940). Samsung doesn't currently have a UK release date for the Galaxy Note 5, instead touting that the Samsung Galaxy Edge 6+ is coming to Europe "soon."

In the US, the Galaxy S6 Edge+ price is $299.99 and $399.99 for 32GB and 64GB models, respectively, on a two-year contact. Off contract, the phone will cost $814.99 and $914.99 in those configurations.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy Note 5: Verdict

When it comes down to the wire, these phones are almost literally the same exact handset.

If you're wondering whether one is more powerful than the other, don't fret. They're equals in terms of specs, display, camera and even battery.

The question is whether you want the Edge+'s dual edged interface or the Note 5's S-Pen. Apart from these two features, you have fraternal twin phones. It's not a bad thing though because you really can't go wrong choosing either one.