Optus bringing families together with shared data plans

Do you love your family enough to share your data?

With the arrival of Netflix and Stan, the thirst for data on the go has never been greater. Which is why Optus has introduced the ability for families to merge their data plans into one mega data allowance.

The new plans, available from today, not only allow families to combine their data allowances into a single pool, but also offer unlimited standard national talk and text, plus bundled international talk and text time to 32 countries.

The family sharing offering works across the new My Plan Plus and SIM-only plans, and can combine as many plans as you like to create a massive data pool.

Sharing the love

Optus isn't just offering shared data between smartphones. It's also combining the ability for each family member to connect up to five mobile data devices to their account to share their data.

Of course, that kind of flexibility doesn't come for free – Optus will charge you a one off fee of $5 per device you connect – it's the same cost we saw introduced with data sharing last year.

To sweeten the deal, customers who sign up to an eligible plan before 5 July will get a six month subscription to Netflix thrown in.

You will be using that shared data to access the Netflix service on Optus' network though, which is why it's good news that Optus has automatic data topups of 1GB for $10, removing any ongoing bill-shock concerns.