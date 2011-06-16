HP Pre 3 UK release date announced

Details of the HP Pre 3, the first Palm-less Pre to be released, have been thin on the ground of late but the handset has finally been given a UK release date, thanks to a posting on Play.com.

Announced back in February, the HP Pre 3 has a Qualcomm CPU running at 1.4GHz, the biggest QWERTY keyboard ever seen on a Pre, a 3.6-inch 480x800 WVGA screen, 5MP camera with LED Flash, forward facing camera, video calling and it is also packing HP's WebOS.

Palmed off

Play.com has put the HP Pre 3 up for pre-order and it will be available for £349.99 unlocked. As for the all-important date, the HP Palm Pre UK release date is 8 July.

Which gives you less than a month to figure out if this is the smartphone for you.

When TechRadar got a hands on with the HP Pre 3 back in February, we were pretty impressed – mostly with HP's WebOS.

Last week the HP TouchPad, the first tablet to come with WebOS was given a price. When it comes to the UK 1 July it will cost from £399.

Via BGR