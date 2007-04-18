Custom mobile firm presents diamond ringers

For those who think the gold-plated Nokia 8800 Sirocco Gold is a bit too plain, or the Vertu Ferrari phone a bit too common, custom mobile phone company Amosu has a new range of ultra-exclusive jewel-encrusted handsets to take a shine to.

A collection of high-end customised handsets - featuring gold-plating, diamonds and even hardwood finishes - are available to browse on the company's website. Founded by mobile ringtones entrepreneur Alexander Amosu, money-no-object mobile buyers can fork out for glitzed up versions of stylish handsets, such as the LG Shine and Motorola MOTOKRZR .

As well as luxury models made with Cartier quality diamonds, that range from expensive (£2,000) to eye-wateringly expensive (up to £1 million, the website claims), Amosu stocks a range of gold-plated fashion phones starting at a less wallet-crunching £200.