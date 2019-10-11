New on Netflix this week: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Rhythm + Flow, Fractured + more

With so many TV shows and movies arriving on Netflix in Australia each week, it can be hard to keep track of the service's many new additions as they arrive.

To help you find what's really new, we'll be publishing weekly updates that succinctly list all the new shows and films arriving on Netflix Australia, while also highlighting the week's biggest and most important releases, offering brief rundowns of the best shows and movies for this week.

So without further ado, here's what's new on Netflix for the week of October 7 to October 13, 2019. As you can see, it's fairly light in terms of new content this week, but there are still a few great options available.

For a complete list of everything that's coming to the service for the whole month, check out our guide to what's new on Netflix Australia in October 2019.

The best VPN for Netflix 2019

Check out the competition and see the best Disney plus price

This week's highlights

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (11/10/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

In its series finale, the groundbreaking show Breaking Bad offered a real sense of closure for long time fans, managing to wrap up all the major story threads without resorting to the kind of frustrating ambiguity that disappointed viewers of shows like Lost and The Sopranos. Because of this, we have to wonder why Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan would choose to return to something that already had the perfect sendoff, but given his fantastic track record, we're going to give him the benefit of the doubt here. Filmed in secret and revealed to fans only a month ago, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is finally upon us this weekend, and we can't wait to see what Gilligan has in store for Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), who's been on the run from the law since the closing moments of Breaking Bad season 6.

Rhythm + Flow (09/10/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Intended as a more urban, hip-hop take on The Voice-style talent show, Rhythm + Flow is a weekly series that sees budding MCs hit the stage in an effort to impress some of the biggest names in industry. The main judges include Cardi B, T.I., Chance the Rapper, but you can expect to see guest appearances from the likes of Snoop Dogg, too. Be warned – the language in this show is quite explicit, with the judges themselves handing out their fare share of cutting smack talk. That said, if you love rap music, this might very well be the hip-hop talent show you never knew you wanted.

Fractured (11/10/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's been a while since we've checked in with Australia's own Sam Worthington, but now the Avatar-star (Avastar?) is back in the Netflix Original thriller, Fractured. Following a visit to the emergency room for his injured young daughter, Ray Monroe (Worthington) is briefly separated from his wife and child. Seems normal enough, but when Ray decides to check in on his daughter's progress, the hospital reveals they have no record of her as a patient or the family's consultation. Has the hospital abducted Ray's family, or is he going crazy? Ray will stop at nothing to find the truth.

Everything else that's coming to Netflix this week

ORIGINAL SERIES

Match! Tennis Juniors (07/10/2019)

Haunted: Season 2 (11/10/2019)

Insatiable: Season 2 (11/10/2019)

Plan Coeur: Season 2 (11/10/2019)

NETFLIX WEEKLY SERIES

Riverdale: Season 4 (10/10/2019)

NETFLIX FILM

Wolkenbruchs wunderliche Reise in die Arme einer Schickse (11/10/2019)

La influencia (11/10/2019)

The Forest of Love (11/10/2019)

Banlieusards (12/10/2019)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Martin Matte: La Vie, La Mort...Eh La La..! (14/10/2019)

KIDS & FAMILY

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (08/10/2019)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 (11/10/2019)

ORIGINAL ANIME

Ultramarine Magmell (10/10/2019)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Pitch Perfect 3 (07/10/2019)



Shrek (11/10/2019)

Jaws (11/10/2019)

Da Kath & Kim Code (13/10/2019)

Kath & Kimderella (13/10/2019)

Inside Man (11/10/2019)

Back to the Future Part III (11/10/2019)

Billy Elliot (11/10/2019)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (11/10/2019)

Elizabeth (11/10/2019)

Mercury Rising (11/10/2019)

Life (11/10/2019)

Kick-Ass (11/10/2019)

The Purge (11/10/2019)

Brewster's Millions (11/10/2019)

The Nutty Professor (11/10/2019)

Sophie's Choice (11/10/2019)

The Tale of Despereaux (11/10/2019)

Jaws: The Revenge (11/10/2019)

Life (12/10/2019)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (12/10/2019)

Sicario (13/10/2019)

What's about the rest of the month?

Of course, the list above is comprised solely of the shows and movies that are coming to Netflix next week. For a complete list of everything that's coming to service throughout the entire month of October, click here.