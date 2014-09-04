Asus shows off Transformer T300FA hybrid laptop at IFA

Asus has proved that there's still room for spontenaity at major tech shows by launching the previously unannounced Transformer Book T300FA at IFA 2014.

The T300FA is being pitched as an entry-level, Windows-based, Intel-powered convertible laptop/tablet. As expected, the device is made up of two distinct parts: the tablet itself and a dock, which weigh a combined 1.6Kg and measure 20.3mm (0.8-inch) thick.

The 12.5-inch tablet has a 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution and houses the main components. It features the latest Intel Core M processor (with Intel HD graphics), comes with either Windows 8.1 or Windows 8.1 Pro, has up to 4GB of RAM (which pre-supposes that 2GB models will be available), 32GB or 64GB onboard storage and a front-facing camera.

As for the dock, it has two USB ports (including a USB 3.0 model), a decent-sized keyboard, a touchpad and either a 500GB or a 1TB HDD.

That's perculiar because the HDD is housed in what Asus called a smart HDD tray that has been designed for an easy DIY upgrade (which means that you should be able to swap the default one for a 2TB model).

No release dates have been announced yet and pricing is still unknown.