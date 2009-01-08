Sony launches world's lightest 8-inch netbook

Sony decided that CES 2009 was the perfect venue to unveil the latest in its Vaio notebook line, and has announced the P Series of netbooks.

Weighing in at just 1.4 pounds, this is a little beauty that fits right in with the other slew of netbooks hanging around on the market, except it looks a lot nicer than most and packs some impressive specs.

Available in a variety of colours, it has and LED-backlit LCD with 1,600 x 768 resolution on and 8-inch screen.

Vista eh?

It even manages to run Windows Vista (whether that's a plus to some people is unknown) as well as a whole host of connectivity options in the shape of Bluetooth, 802.11n WiFi and 3G WWAN. It also has a GPS chip to show you the way to your favourite restaurant or whatever you fancy when lost on the move.

The battery life is a pretty good four hours under normal working conditions, but should you fancy splashing out then there's an optional 8 hour high capacity cell battery for good measure.

There's an instant on mode, a webcam and it even uses the now fabled Xross Media Bar (fabled because spelling it is a nightmare) when started up swiftly.

Get ready to start falling in love with netbooks again (or at least take a look at Sony's latest effort) in February, though prices are tipped to begin at the £500 mark.