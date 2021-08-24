Trending

Is the Forza Horizon 5 controller the best looking Xbox pad ever?

By

A Mexican celebration

Custom Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X controller
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Forza Horizon 5 is getting its very own custom Xbox Series X controller to celebrate the launch of Playground Games next entry in the open world racing series.

The color scheme is inspired by the game's setting, Mexico, and makes it look as though it's been plucked straight out of the Horizon Festival and placed in your hands.

The translucent design lets you see all the inner workings of the Xbox Series X controller, like the rumble motors which are sure to kick into gear when you're careering down a mountain and through the lush jungles the game provides. 

The rear of the controller features a pink Horizon logo, and what look to be extremely comfy and tactile grips on the back of the pad. 

Of course, the controller is also compatible with Xbox One, as well as PC and mobile devices via Bluetooth. 

Breaking...

Adam Vjestica
Adam Vjestica

Adam is a Senior Gaming Writer at TechRadar. A law graduate with an exceptional track record in content creation and online engagement, Adam has penned scintillating copy for various technology sites and also established his very own award-nominated video games website. He’s previously worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor and once played Halo 5: Guardians for over 51 hours for charity. (He’s still recovering to this day.) 
See more Gaming news