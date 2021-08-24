Is the Forza Horizon 5 controller the best looking Xbox pad ever?

Forza Horizon 5 is getting its very own custom Xbox Series X controller to celebrate the launch of Playground Games next entry in the open world racing series.



The color scheme is inspired by the game's setting, Mexico, and makes it look as though it's been plucked straight out of the Horizon Festival and placed in your hands.



The translucent design lets you see all the inner workings of the Xbox Series X controller, like the rumble motors which are sure to kick into gear when you're careering down a mountain and through the lush jungles the game provides.

The rear of the controller features a pink Horizon logo, and what look to be extremely comfy and tactile grips on the back of the pad.

Of course, the controller is also compatible with Xbox One, as well as PC and mobile devices via Bluetooth.

