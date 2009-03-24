Virgin Media reiterates 100Mb+ claims

Virgin Media has reiterated that it will be able to provide speeds in excess of 100Mb from its fibre optic service long before BT can roll out its projected 40-60Mb service.

Chief Executive Neil Berkett reiterated the stance that Virgin could ramp up its speeds well beyond the current top UK package of 50Mb when the market was right.

"When we look at the market I don't see us getting the returns right now for 100 or 150Mbps," he told the BBC.

"As we work with application providers, and content providers... there will be a natural point where we upgrade from 10, 20 and 50Mbps to something more.

"If BT were to meet the time frame they have suggested - of finishing by 2012 - I would see us as having much, much faster upstream speed, running at a minimum of 100Mbps downstream and possibly more. You can see a real opportunity there."

Not for the first time

In truth, Berkett's claims are nothing new; as TechRadar reported, right back at the launch of the 50Mb service Berkett was already talking about the potential for much faster services.

"We could have launched 100Mb today if we'd wanted," he said back in December, "we're not capacity constrained.

"We believe that 50 is the right step in the way in which next generation broadband is launched.

"We will always lead the way in terms of upgrades going forward and we will facilitate this change in customers' behaviour, which will itself precipitate the need to move to 100Mb broadband."