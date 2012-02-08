Microsoft launches child-friendly version of IE9

Parents can have more peace of mind with the new IE9 browser

Microsoft has partnered-up with a British-based child protection group to launch a new version of Internet Explorer to keep kids away from unsuitable content.

The Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) agency's version of IE9 allows parents to use a handy 'Jump List' which will block inappropriate websites, depending on the age group selected.

The free version of IE9 features all of the literature from CEOP, which offers a guide to parents and carers with a view to protecting youngsters, and one-click access to sites like thinkuknow.co.uk.

Peace of mind

Microsoft's UK Internet Explorer boss Gabby Hegerty says the new software will give parents a little more piece of mind - if they can keep them away from Chrome and Firefox, that is.

"At Microsoft we always want to provide our customers with the tools to enjoy the web safely and securely," she said.

"The internet has become a central part of everyday life for adults and children, from learning and communicating to working and playing online.

"As the leading browser provider, it is important we make the appropriate safety information available and build in features to our software which provide families with peace of mind online."

The CEOP-tailored version of IE9 is available to download from the Thinkuknow website free of charge, but you'll need to have Windows 7 installed.

Via: Pocket-Lint