BBC News app for Android gets release

The BBC has announced that its popular BBC News app is finally coming to Android.

The app was first announced at Mobile World Congress and has been available for the iPhone and iPad since July 2010.

Since its launch on iOS it has been downloaded over 6 million times – 3 million of these downloads were in the UK.

"The BBC News Android app is available on all Android phones and tablets running software versions 1.6 and above, but we're not yet supporting Honeycomb tablets (Android software version 3.0)," said the BBC.

"The app's video experience is accessible to both Flash and non-Flash enabled devices, over Wi-Fi and 3G connections.

"In-story video is supported on Android devices versions 1.6 and above, and live streaming of the BBC News channel is possible on versions 2.2 and above which run Flash."

The app is set to offer personalisation, so you can add and remove categories, as well as sharing tools, sideways swipe functionality and a breaking news ticker.

You can check the BBC News for Android app out now by heading over to the Android Market.