Sonos reveals dinkier, upgraded music system

Music streaming makes a lot of sense, but wiring up the house with speakers then plugging in a Walkman meant the whole thing was a bit too tricky in the olden days.

Well, thank God for the likes of Sonos, which has embraced the digital era and made a simple-to-use home music network.

And now the company has re-vamped the original line-up with the BU150 bundle, including the Sonos ZonePlayer 120 (ZP120) and the Sonos ZonePlayer 90 (ZP90).

The ZP120 comes with its own amplifier, and is 43 per cent smaller than the original, and can be used with its own speakers.

The ZP90 doesn't have the amplification magic, but can be connected to an existing home stereo to provide streaming fun from the MP3-filled device of your choice.

Widen the net

The new bundle also uses a new mesh technology called SonosNet 2.0, which doubles the wireless range of the music streaming.

Any old ZonePlayers from a previous Sonos system can connect to the new network, so you save a bit of cash if you upgrade.

Well, not save money, because you're shelling out up to £699 for the new system, which includes a ZP120, a ZP90 and a Sonos controller 100 so you can find and play music IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND!

Available today, so if you love music so much you're willing to sell an arm and a leg (though to be honest, this one might be worth it) then hop down to your local retailer. Or if you're lazy, just get online.