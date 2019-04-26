Google Pixel 3a leak teases a new color

The affordable Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL may be a little easier to tell apart from their pricier siblings when seen out in the wild, thanks to subtle yet stylish accent colors for the power/lock key.

That's according to a new Google Pixel 3a leak which appears to show press renders of the rumored handset with a orange power/lock key on a white handset and lime green key for a new light purple shade of the phone.

There's a bit of weight behind this particular Pixel 3a leak as well, as the images come via prolific leaker Evan Blass, who posted the shots on Twitter.

Google Pixel 3a pic.twitter.com/WFb1bfvlK9April 24, 2019

The same, but different

This isn't the first time Google as accented the power/lock key, as the button on the white version of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is green, while the 'not pink' version has a coral button. The black Pixel 3 doesn't have a contrasting button however, with it also being black.

While these shots should be taken with a pinch of salt, Blass has an excellent track record so these could well be the designs we see launched.

Google's annual developer conference - Google I/O 2019 - kicks off on May 7 and it's currently the most likely location for the search giant to announce its new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL handsets.

We'll be reporting live from the conference all week to bring you all the latest news and announcements - including any potential new hardware.