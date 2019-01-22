16 best co-op games you can play on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Gaming is one of our favorite solo hobbies here at TechRadar. But although gaming is a great way to escape from the world - and everyone in it - there are plenty of titles that are much, much better when you’re playing with someone else. But not so you can pummel a loved one into the ground playing a beat ‘em up. We’re talking about the games that encourage you to play with people, not against them for a change.

Whether you want to team up with some horror lovers to take down hordes of zombies, pull your brain power together to solve puzzles or square up to another team of real-life gamers, the world of co-op gaming is vast with lots of great opportunities to create lasting memories - and find something just as addicting as solo games.

The great thing about co-op games these days is that you can choose between local and co-op play. That means if you have a partner or friends gathered round your one TV at your place, then great. But if that’s not possible for whatever reason, it’s easy to round up friends - or strangers - online.

Whether you’ve got a PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, or you want the best co-op PC games out there, there's something here in our list of best co-op games for everyone.

So to get you started, here are 20 awesome co-op games that you should be playing now locally or online with your buddies at hand.

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article