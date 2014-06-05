Foxtel Play and Tenplay freed from Xbox Live Gold subscription

Foxtel Play frees itself from the clutches of subscription

As announced in May, you won't need to have an AU$89 Xbox Live Gold membership anymore to access entertainment apps on your Xbox.

Foxtel was quick to announce that you'll be able to access Foxtel Play without needing to pay two subscriptions to access the app.

The Network Ten's free Tenplay catch-up app will also now be available without the need for a subscription, with other free-to-air network apps like ABC's iView likely to follow.

If you only have an Xbox Live Gold subscription to access entertainment apps, you can request a refund, but keep in mind you'll be losing benefits like free games and game discounts.

More blips...

These blips don't require a subscription as well!