Disney Plus just made it easier to carry on watching from where you left off

If you've signed up for Disney Plus since its launch on November 12, you may have found resuming movies and shows you're part-way through a frustrating experience – but Disney has just rolled out a fix.

The "continue watching" panel that's a staple of just about every streaming service out there got yanked in the midst of early technical difficulties. Now it's back, making it easier to jump back in to whatever you were watching.

This newly-restored feature means you don't have to dive deep into the library selection to remember exactly what you were streaming before you fell asleep the night before.

And it's another sign of the Disney Plus service finding its feet after a bumpy start. Some issues remain – like strange aspect ratio choices – but the streaming platform is gradually ironing out early issues.

Rolling launch

Everything considered, the launch and first weeks of service can be considered a success for Disney, which is tempting users in with free trials and special offers – like three months free if you buy a Chromebook.

Built around the five content pillars of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Disney and National Geographic, you've got hundreds of movies and TV shows to get through if you decide to part with a monthly subscription (starting at $6.99 in the US).

The service is currently live in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, with a wider European roll out next year (it's coming to the UK on March 31, 2020 for example).

By the time more countries are allowed into the Disney Plus party, it should be offering all the features you would come to expect from a streaming service – like a panel that lets you quickly jump back into what you're already watching.