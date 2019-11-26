Get three months of Disney Plus for free with a new Chromebook

Disney Plus, Disney's streaming service, doesn't exactly break the bank at $7 a month (plus there's a free 7-day trial), but hey, free is cheaper than seven bucks. Google is running an offer where if you activate a Chromebook between now and January 31, you'll get three months of Disney Plus as a perk. Google is advertising the deal here.

It only applies to new subscribers to Disney Plus, and this is a US-only offer. Android Police notes you'll need to go to the perks page on Google after registering, and enter the discount code when you sign up to Disney Plus. Similar to how the Disney Plus free trial works, too, you'll need to enter your payment details, then cancel before the end of your three months if you don't want to be charged.

Here's how Google explains the sign-up process:

Activate your new Chromebook and select the offer from the Google Chromebooks Offers Site to receive a promo code,

Download the Disney+ app from the Google Play Store on your Chromebook,

Create a Disney+ account in the app and accept the Disney+ Subscriber Agreement, and

Select your desired payment method for the auto-renewing subscription, click “Redeem Code,” and enter your promo code. Promotional offer code is one-time use only and is non-transferable.

If you're planning on buying a Chromebook during Black Friday, it's another incentive - if a fleeting one. We liked the first impression Disney Plus made on us, even if some of its best content (Marvel original shows, more Star Wars TV series) feel like it's a little far off.