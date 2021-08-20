Chiefs vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch NFL preseason online from anywhere

Both franchises kicked their preseason off in ideal fashion, the Chiefs leaving San Francisco with a 19-16 victory and the Cardinals beating Dallas by the same scoreline. For KC it was the first step towards redemption after that astonishing Super Bowl humiliation, and Andy Reid will want them to keep a hold of that winning feeling as the new season approaches. Read on as we explain how to get a Chiefs vs Cardinals live stream and watch the NFL preseason game online from anywhere.

The Cards also finished last season with a bad taste in their mouths, missing out on their first post-season since 2015 after losing their last two games against a threadbare 49ers and a Rams team missing their QB.

But all looked pretty rosy against the Cowboys, with second-round pick Rondale Moore shaping up as a real offensive weapon - will we see him get a chance to link up with Kyler Murray this time?

Patrick Mahomes only made a fleeting appearance in the Chiefs' first preseason game, but it was the largely forgotten RB Jerick McKinnon who caught eye against the 49ers, which bodes well for a team that couldn't find its running game last season.

Follow our guide for how to watch the Chiefs vs Cardinals online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Chiefs vs Cardinals from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Chiefs vs Cardinals from anywhere

How to live stream Chiefs vs Cardinals in the US

Today's Chiefs vs Cardinals game is being shown on ESPN, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you have it as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Chiefs vs Cardinals FREE without cable If you haven't already got ESPN as part of your cable package, you'll need to get an over-the-top streaming service with the channel to stream the game. Streaming service Sling TV offers ESPN channels. The alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan includes all of the channels you require for preseason NFL live streams and beyond.

How to watch Chiefs vs Cardinals: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Today's Chiefs vs Cardinals game kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT in Canada, and it's being live streamed on DAZN, which offers every single 2021/22 NFL game. Better still, it's an absolute steal - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, an ongoing free DAZN trial deal currently lets you try the service free - essentially mean you can watch a free Chiefs vs Cardinals live stream. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

FREE Cardinals vs Chiefs live stream UK: how to watch NFL 2021 online

Anyone in the UK can tune into the Chiefs vs Cardinals game FREE via NFL Game Pass where all preseason coverage is available at no charge. You'll need to register for the free Game Pass tier, but that's it - you don't have to put down a credit card or anything else. However, if you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the Chiefs vs Cardinals game on Sky Sports, which will show up to six NFL games live each week when the season proper starts. However you decide to tune in, prepare for a late night, with the Chiefs vs Cardinals game set to get underway at 1am BST on Friday night/Saturday morning. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Chiefs vs Cardinals FREE: live stream NFL preseason game in Australia