Best compact camera 2019: 10 top compact zooms to suit all abilities

From simple snappers for beginners to high-end powerhouses, here are the best compact and point-and-shoot cameras you can buy right now.

Compact cameras and the compact camera market have changed considerably over the last few years. Smartphones, with their ever-improving camera systems, have decimated budget models and as a result camera manufacturers have concentrated on putting more advanced features into compact cameras to make them more attractive than ever before.

One of the main reasons for choosing a compact camera is the ability to capture great images without the hassle of changing lenses, with most of them sporting a 1-inch type sensor. That's bigger than the chips you'll find in smartphones and cheaper compacts, yet smaller than the sensors you'll get in the latest mirrorless and DSLR shooters.

With a bigger sensor, you get significantly better image quality than even the best smartphones and, in some cases (particularly the high-end compact cameras), they can rival the performance of a DSLR or mirrorless camera. A larger sensor also offers more light-gathering pixels which, in turn, usually capture images with less noise at high ISO sensitivities or in low-light conditions.

There's currently a wide variety of different compact cameras offering a wealth of choice to pretty much suit all photographic needs and budgets. There are small compact cameras that can slip in a pocket yet have huge zoom ranges, and large bridge cameras that look like DSLRs, but have a large, fixed zoom lens and lots of automated easy-to-use options (though don't expect DSLR-rivalling image quality).

That's not forgetting waterproof options and high-end models that are a great alternative to a DSLR or mirrorless camera should you want something a bit more portable.

Remember, it may be worth holding out for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get the best deals on the best compact cameras.

If you need a bit more help figuring out what kind of camera you need, then your best place to start is by reading this article: What camera should I buy?

Otherwise, read on to find out our pick of the best compact cameras you can buy right now.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019 The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period is an ideal time to pick up a bargain compact camera. Lots of the big retailers are likely to have some great compact camera bargains, especially as they try to tempt you away from your smartphone camera. That said, don’t necessarily assume that flagship models will suddenly see a huge reduction in price when it comes to Black Monday. If you’re keen on one of the fantastic cameras featured on this page, you’ll notice that our handy widgets always show you the latest and best prices. On the other hand, if your primary concern is a great bargain - bookmark our Black Friday camera deals page to keep your eye on the latest deals.

Best compact camera 2019 at a glance

Best overall compact

(Image credit: Future)

Our top pick: Sony RX100 VII

One of the best compact cameras around – but it comes at a price

Sensor: 1-inch, 20.1MP | Lens: 24-200mm, f/2.8-4.5 | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 921,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 20fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/expert

Sterling autofocus system

Lovely videos

Handling not ideal

Expensive

In some respects, this is the best compact around right now. Its autofocus system is way ahead of what anyone else is doing right now, tracking moving subjects with excellent skill and cleverly switch into and out of face- and eye-detection as necessary. Control over video recording is as superb as the quality of the footage itself, while image quality is also stellar. But all of this comes at a price, and for many people it's just a little too steep for the camera to be included in the main list, but we can't pass it by as one of the best options there is. So if you have some spare change, we'd highly recommend the RX 100 VII.

If, however, you like the idea of the seventh-generation RX100 but are happy to sacrifice that superb autofocus system, check out the RX100 VI (position 6), which maintains much of what we see here for a little less outlay.

Read more about the Sony RX100 VII.

Best compact cameras

1. Fujifilm X100F

The X100F is the perfect compact for the enthusiast photographer

Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 24.3MP | Lens: 23mm f/2 | Monitor: 3.0-inch, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: Hybrid optical/EVF | Continuous shooting: 8fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Expert

Beautiful design

Hybrid viewfinder

1080p video

Fixed focal length lens

We admit that with its fixed-focal-length lens and bulky body, the X100F isn't going to be everyone's idea of compact camera fun. But as the fourth camera in a hugely popular series, Fujifilm has done a grand job to take the best bits from the previous triplet and elevate its performance once again – and the result is a mighty powerful camera. The 24MP APS-C sensor spits out detailed images with low noise and superb colours, while the manual dials for shutter speed, exposure compensation, ISO and aperture connect you with the camera in a way that just doesn't happen on most other compacts. The hybrid electronic/optical viewfinder also gives you the freedom to adjust what it displays to better suit your environment. Our only reservations are that video is limited to Full HD recording, although that's not a deal-breaker for many photographers.

Read our in-depth Fujifilm X100F review .

2. Panasonic Lumix ZS200 / TZ200

The best travel zoom camera you can buy right now

Sensor: 1-inch type, 20.1MP | Lens: 25-360mm, f/3.3-6.4 | Monitor: 3.0-inch touchscreen, 1,240,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/Intermediate

Large 1.0-inch sensor

15x zoom range lens

Small electronic viewfinder

Fixed screen

Panasonic invented the travel-zoom camera genre - compact cameras that you can fit in a pocket but that have long zoom lenses built-in. Despite strong competition, the ZS range (known as TZ outside the US) has continued to dominate sales, and it looks set to continue this with the brilliant Lumix ZS200 (called TZ200 outside the US). As we first saw with the Lumix ZS100 / TZ100, Panasonic has been able to keep the camera body about the same size as earlier ZS-series cameras but squeeze a much larger 1-inch sensor into the camera to deliver much better image quality. The zoom lens isn't quite so extensive as some, but the versatile 15x zoom should be more than enough for most users, while you also get (an admittedly small) electronic viewfinder, 4K video and a great touchscreen interface. If you're looking for a neat all-in-one compact camera that delivers great images, this is it.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix ZS200 / TZ200 review.

3. Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV

Expensive, but highly capable and offering a huge focal range

Sensor: 1-inch CMOS, 20.2MP | Lens: 24-600mm, f/2.4-4 | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1.44m dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 24fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/Expert

Superb sensor

High quality zoom lens

Expensive

Menu system could be better

If you're looking for a powerful all-in-one bridge camera, then the RX10 IV from Sony is the best there is. You'll pay a premium for that performance, but when you look at what else is out there for the same price, the RX10 IV is virtually in a league of its own. Featuring a huge 24-600mm f/2.4-4 zoom lens, the RX10 IV builds on the RX10 III with an overhauled AF system that now does justice to the rest of the camera, while the 1-inch, 20.1MP sensor is capable of achieving excellent levels of detail. Handling is very polished, feeling like a DSLR in the hand and complemented by a large and bright electronic viewfinder. That's not forgetting the ability to capture video in 4K and shoot at up to 24fps. Impressive stuff.

Read our in-depth Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV review.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

Perfect for vloggers shooting on the fly

Sensor: 1-inch, 20.1MP | Lens: 24-100mm, f/1.8-2.8 | Monitor: 3.0-inch touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: No | Continuous shooting: 20fps (30fps in Raw Burst mode) | Movie: 4K | User level: Beginner/Intermediate

Super-fast burst shooting

Great build and handling

Lens can be a little soft

No hot shoe

The G7X Mark II proved to be a smash and we're confident that this will be just a great a hit with vloggers and enthusiast photographers. With the new advantages of 4K shooting, a mic port and live streaming to YouTube joining the previously seen built-in ND filter and flip up LCD screen, this is arguably the strongest compact right now for vlogging. But if you've no interest in video there's still plenty to keep you happy, from 30fps shooting at full resolution to a super-sensitive touchscreen, in-camera raw processing and the added convenience of USB charging. It's a shame there's no viewfinder or hot shoe, but then not everyone needs these.

Read our in-depth Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III review.

5. Panasonic Lumix LX100 II

A brilliant compact for the enthusiast photographer

Sensor: Micro Four Thirds, 17MP | Lens: 24-75mm, f/1.7-2.8 | Monitor: 3.0-inch touchscreen, 1,240,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 11fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

Excellent image quality

Good body-mounted controls

Sluggish zooming

Fixed rear screen

Compact cameras with sensors larger than 1-inch in size are typically limited to fixed-focal-length lenses, which is great for quality but less so for flexibility. But not the Panasonic LX100 II; it manages to marry a 17MP Four Thirds sensor – the same size as those found inside Panasonic's G-series mirrorless cameras – with a zoom lens equivalent to 24-75mm in 35mm terms, proving that sometimes you can get quality and flexibility at once. The original LX100 was something of a landmark camera for offering something similar, and this latest iteration takes the baton, with a nippy AF system, robust body, clear 4K videos and a useful electronic viewfinder among its highlights.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix LX100 II review.

6. Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI

Sony's super-high speed sensor tech is brilliant but pricey

Sensor: 1-inch, 20.1MP | Lens: 24-200mm, f/2.8-4.5 | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 921,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 24fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/expert

High-speed shooting and 4K

Built-in EVF

The tech makes it expensive

Handling issues

Sony's original RX100 was a landmark camera that fused a 1-inch sensor in a compact, metal body with the controls and image quality demanded by enthusiasts. The RX100 VI goes several steps further, though, with a 'stacked' sensor design for high-speed data capture. This means it can shoot 4K video, amazing 40x slow motion and still images at 24fps in continuous burst mode. That's not forgetting the neat little built-in electronic viewfinder that its rivals lack, while this sixth generation model now packs an impressive 24-200mm zoom lens. It's a pricey option and does have its quirks, but if you're looking for a versatile, pocket-sized compact with a quality zoom lens, you won't be disappointed.

Read our in-depth Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI review.

7. Panasonic Lumix FZ2000 / FZ2500

The FZ2000 / FZ2500 combines a bridge camera zoom with a big 1-inch sensor

Sensor: 1-inch, 20.1MP | Lens: 24-480mm, f/2.8-4.5 | Monitor: 3.0-inch articulating display, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 12fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

1-inch sensor

Super-fast AF

Comparatively large

No weather-sealing

This trend towards bigger sensors shows up in the Panasonic Lumix FZ2000 (known as the FZ2500 in the US). Bridge cameras are very popular because they offer a colossal zoom range at a modest cost. To design a big zoom, though, the makers have to use a tiny sensor – and here Panasonic took the wise choice to sacrifice zoom range for better quality. The Panasonic FZ2000 uses a 1-inch sensor, and while the zoom tops out at 480mm equivalent, which is relatively short for a bridge camera, that's still plenty for all but the most extreme everyday use. We love the FZ2000 because it delivers both image quality and zoom range - if you're looking for something a bit cheaper, the older FZ1000 is still available.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix FZ2000 / FZ2500 review.

8. Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III

A unique compact, thanks to an APS-C sensor and zoom lens

Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 24.2MP | Lens: 24-72mm, f/2.8-5.6 | Monitor: 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 7fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Intermediate/expert

Big sensor, small body

Refined touchscreen controls

Limited zoom range

Only 1080p video capture

Keen photographers usually go for a DSLR or mirrorless camera, but they also want something that will slip in a pocket for those days when the big camera needs to stay at home. Usually, that means putting up with a smaller sensor – but not this time. Somehow, Canon has shoehorned a DSLR-sized APS-C sensor into a compact camera body. There's also a built-in electronic viewfinder and refined touchscreen interface. The zoom range is a bit modest at 24-72mm, but there's nothing else quite like it.

Read our in-depth Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III review.

(Image credit: Sony)

9. Sony Cyber-shot RX100 IV

Our pick for the best budget compact zoom

Sensor: 1-inch type, 20.1MP | Lens: 24-70mm, f/1.8-2.8 | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle screen, 1,229K dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 16fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

Great sensor for such a small camera

Viewfinder cleverly concealed

LCD not touch sensitive

Not ergonomically designed

It's tempting for list this model higher up just for the value for money it offer, but it isn't the newest model and, as a result, doesn't have the topnotch performance of its newer siblings. The RX100 IV sits in the middle of the RX100 family, and while newer models beat it for burst shooting, autofocus and focal range, for most people this cheaper alternative would still serve them brilliantly. The 1-inch sensor at its heart captures lovely images and super-crisp 4K videos, and while the 24-70mm (35mm equivalent) lens range isn't quite as broad as on the RX100 VI and RX100 VII, the lens itself has a wider f/1.8-2.8 aperture. The 2.36 million-dot viewfinder cleverly hides away when not in use, while optical image stabilisation inside the lens keeps everything steady. You might want to pair it with a separate grip for better handling, but if you need a powerful compact to slip into your pocket – and you don't want to spend a fortune getting it – you'll find the RX100 IV delivers plenty.

Read our in-depth Sony Cyber-shot RX100 IV review.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

10. Panasonic ZS100 / TZ100

A superzoom at a super price

Sensor: 1-inch type, 20.1MP | Lens: 25-250mm, f/2.8-5.9 | Monitor: 3.0-inch touchscreen, 1,040K dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/Intermediate

Large sensor considering the lens

Built-in EVF

Screen fixed in place

Now updated by the ZS200

The ZS100 may have been refreshed by the ZS200 (position 2) but don't let that put you off; this is still a fine camera, and its last-gen status means it's at a better price than ever. Part of its charm is that fact that it partners a large 1-inch sensor with a 10x optical zoom lens, which provides better image and video quality than other superzoom compacts, but with the flexibility of a broad zoom lens – not something many cameras can claim. Other niceties include a built-in EVF, very good quality 4K video and Wi-Fi, along with image capture in raw.

Read our in-depth Panasonic ZS100 review.

Premium compacts

None of the above take your fancy? Got some cash to play with? Here are two further options.

Leica Q2

Expensive? Yes. Brilliant? Hell yes.

Sensor: Full-frame 47.3MP | Lens: 28mm f/1.7 | Monitor: 3.0-inch touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Continuous shooting: 20/10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/expert

Stellar images

Rock-solid build

Video specs could be better

Far, FAR from cheap

The Q2 is a thing of beauty, and right now it's arguably the best compact camera around. It's not for everyone – not least because it costs a small fortune – but if you genuinely want the best compact you'll be hard pushed to find a finer one than the Q2. Leica hasn't compromised on the spec sheet, with the 47.3MP sensor producing masses of detail and keeping noise impressive low, while the 3.68 million dot electronic viewfinder is bright and sharp. Also bright and sharp is that 28mm f/1.7 lens, while 4K videos show plenty of detail. It's not the easiest to handle (although you can get an optional grip) and some may have preferred a tilting screen, but its build quality is near-faultless. If you're pining for such a camera in your life but can't quite find the funds, consider the previous Q1 model, which offers a slightly stripped-down feature set by comparison for a hell of a lot less.

Ricoh GR III

Also fairly niche, but great at what it does nonetheless

Sensor: APS-C 24.2MP | Lens: 28mm f/2.8 (35mm-equivalent) | Monitor: 3.0-inch touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: No | Continuous shooting: 4fps | Movies: Full HD | User level: Intermediate

Tiny, rugged body

Great sensor and sharp lens

Video quality is poor

So is battery life

We had mixed feelings when we came to review the GR III, but it still deserves a mention here. Why's that? Because, despite a few quirks, Ricoh managed to get a lot right, and it delivers something no other compact quite manages right now, namely the combination of an image-stabilized 24MP APS-C sensor inside a body that you can squeeze into your pocket. Other advantages include a high-performing lens, fast operation, a revamped menu system and understated styling to help keep you discreet when you're out shooting. The fixed 28mm-equivalent lens won't be to everyone's taste, and the battery life is also disappointing, but for those who need to travel light and take great images, this is a very capable alternative to an interchangeable-lens camera.

Read our in-depth Ricoh GR III review.