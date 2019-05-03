Best A3 printers 2019: top printers for large printouts

Editor's note: Looking for a copier or photocopier for your business? If you're looking for information to help you choose the one that's right for you, use the questionnaire below to have our partner site, BuyerZone, provide you with information from a variety of vendors for free:

Welcome to our list of the best A3 printers for printing out large lab-quality printouts at home of at the office.

If you need large-scale printouts, for example for portfolios or displays, then a standard A4 printer just isn't going to cut it. The best A3 printers, which we've listed in this guide, can handle much larger printouts, which – crucially – not compromising on print quality.

Because of the larger size of the printouts, the best A3 printers will ensure that image quality remains as high as possible. However, one thing you might notice when searching for the best A3 printer for your needs is that they can be more expensive than regular printers.

That doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune, as our price comparison tool will help you get the best price for the A3 printer of your choice.

So, let's take a look at the best A3 printers in 2019. If you need to make large printouts, these are the very best choices you should consider.

This inkjet all-in-one prints as fast as a laser

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet MFD | Print speed: 22ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 500 | Weight: 21kg

Rapid print speed

High paper capacity

Inconsistent prints

Less economical than laser

Brother has a long line-up of business printers that include both laser and inkjet models and this inkjet brings the best of both worlds. It prints high-resolution photos on glossy photo paper and with inkjet tech being smaller, Brother has managed to give this desktop unit the ability to handle A3 paper. The rapid print speed of 22 pages per minute is a fast as many lasers.

Read the full review: Brother MFC-J5945DW

A sleek photo printer with added A3 ability

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 8.5ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 8.7kg

superb six-ink system

Compact A3 printing

Slow to print

High running cost

This lozenge-shaped three-in-one is slim enough to slide under furniture, so it is surprising to find that it can print onto A3 paper. The scanner is limited to A4, like the auto duplex mode, but by inserting single sheets of A3 plain, or photo paper into the rear feed, you can print high-resolution full colour posters. Epson’s six-colour Claria ink cartridges achieve superior shading and colour fidelity than your regular four-ink system. Wi-Fi is built in and there’s an SD Card slot beside the front USB port for your convenience.

Read the full review: Epson Expression Photo XP-960

3. Canon Pixma iP8750 printer

Six inks for superior photo prints

Category: colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 14.5ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 150 | Weight: 8.5kg

Affordable A3 prints

Vibrant photo quality

No scanner bed

No Ethernet port

Canon’s dedicated photo printer is conveniently flat and compact, but is nonetheless able to print on A3 paper. Wi-Fi is built in and you can connect wirelessly via AirPrint or use the slick Canon PRINT iOS/Android app. It uses six separate inkjet cartridges for more natural colour shading, so this adds a little to the ongoing per-page cost, but if you’re looking for an A3 print-only device, this is money well spent.

4. Xerox VersaLink C7020 printer

Top-end A3 printing with tablet-style control

Category: 4-in-1 colour laser MFD | Print speed: 20ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 620 | Weight: 92kg

Fully featured

High duty cycle

Expensive

Wi-Fi not included

This is a serious multifunction device built to take care of heavy print loads in the small to medium-sized office. It can hold a whopping 620 sheets of paper and there are upgrades available to expand this even further. It prints quickly in duplex mode and can copy a stack of 110 sheets in its automatic document feeder. It’s a big machine and you can load up the drawer with A3 paper as well as A4. It is also built to last and the sophisticated touchscreen makes it very easy and secure for workers to operate it at the machine.

A capable and capacious A3 printer

Category: colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 18ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 500 | Weight: 15.5kg

Duplex A3 printing

Deep paper trays

Expensive ink

No front USB port

Printers aimed at the home office that can handle A3 paper are not common, but ones that can automatically print on both sides of an A3 page are downright rare. The WorkForce WF-7210DTW is one such beast and it does so quite successfully. Print quality is impressive, be that monochrome text, or a glossy photo. The long list of features includes both Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity and the two paper trays can hold 500 sheets combined.

Read the full review: Epson WorkForce WF-7210DTW

Absurdly affordable A3 printing

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 22ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 250 | Weight: 15.5kg

Low price point

A3 printing

A4 scanner bed

Costly cartridges

This sizable four-in-one proves that A3 printers needn’t be expensive. Although it can’t scan or duplex print anything larger than A4, this inkjet can turn out full colour photos on glossy A3 paper. It can also churn mono pages of A4 at the impressive rate of 22 per minute. We found the performance a little noisy and the build quality worryingly flimsy, but at this price, we’ll recommend it to anyone who needs a multifunction device with the occasional need for A3 printouts.

Read the full review: HP OfficeJet Pro 7720

Refillable ink tanks for crisp and cost effective printing

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet | Print speed: 13ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 10.5kg

Vivid A3 photos

Low cost per page

High price point

No ADF, NFC, or fax

Epson’s second generation of EcoTank printers have refined the refillable ink system which is deployed here by a highly capable inkjet MFD. Photo quality is excellent and the ability to print on A3 paper is a real boon. The interface lacks a touchscreen and printing is slow, but the pages are well worth waiting for. If the price tag appears prohibitive, that’s because there are two sets of ink bottles in the box. Enough to print a claimed 3,600 photos!

Read the full review: Epson EcoTank ET-7750

8. Brother MFC-J6530 printer

Full A3 functionality in a compact four-in-one

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 250 | Weight: 6.8kg

Affordable ink refills

High ink/paper capacity

High initial

The ink tanks add bulk

This capable colour MFD can not only print, scan, copy and fax, but it can do it all with A3 paper. The ingenious design also finds room for a 250-sheet deep paper tray and a 50-sheet automatic document feeder. Wi-Fi is built in and that 6.8cm display is a touchscreen. At 22 pages mer minute, it can turn out mono pages quickly and it’s not much slower in duplex mode

9. Canon Pixma Pro-100S printer

Affordable A3+ photo printing

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 8kg

This looks and feels like a professional-level photo printer, but compared to most A+ models, it’s relatively inexpensive. Nonetheless, the sturdy body houses a sophisticated eight-ink print engine capable of turning out superb quality photo prints. As well as plus-sized prints, the main paper tray can hold 150 sheets of A4. It would suit a pro, or semi-pro photographer, or sit well in an office that calls for high-quality colour prints. Unlike its predecessor, the almost identical Canon Pixma Pro-100 , this model now has Wi-Fi built in.

10. OKI C824dn printer

Meet the smallest A3 printer

Category: A3 colour laser printer | Print speed: 26ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 300 | Weight: 37kg

Smallest A3 printer

Upgradable

Expensive

Not the fastest

What looks like your typical A4 printer turns out to be the smallest A3 printer on the market with accessories available to make it one of the largest. It can hold 300 sheets of paper in its main paper tray and 100 in its multipurpose tray, but add three more drawers and that expands to 2,540 sheets. You can even choose the banner tray upgrade for printing on rolls of paper. It can auto duplex print and has a Wi-Fi built in as standard. It uses LEDs rather than laser, but with similar effect.