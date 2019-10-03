The best iPhone 8 Plus plans and prices in Australia compared

The iPhone 8 Plus may not be the latest Apple handset to land with us, but as Apple continues to stock the last of its plus-sized older format devices, the prices on plans have come down considerably.

So if you're looking to get into the Apple smartphone ecosystem with a larger dvice but without dropping dosh on the all-screen handsets of recent years, the iPhone 8 Plus is your go.

The best iPhone 8 Plus plans

At present the iPhone 8 Plus in the 256GB storage configuration is completely out of stock across the board. It's likely to stay that way too as Apple moves to favour its newer handsets.

Similarly, the 64GB model isn't available at Telstra or Optus, so you'll have to go with Vodafone for your major carrier needs. Regardless, below are the best deals you can get on the 64GB model.

Best overall value – iPhone 8 Plus 64GB | 80GB data | Unlimited international calls | $94.54 pm With Optus and Telstra no longer stocking the iPhone 8 Plus, Vodafone has snaked the best overall value plan with this 80GB data offering. It also comes with included international calls, but you'll have to check out the finer details on the Vodafone page. Total cost over 24 months is $2,268.96

