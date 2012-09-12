Trending

Apple announces new iPod touch

Fifth generation of music player revealed

Apple has announced the fifth generation iPod touch at its special event in San Francisio today, sporting a bigger screen and faster processor.

The new iPod touch features the same 4-inch, Retina display found on the new iPhone 5, but clocks in at a wafer thin 6.1mm and barely tips the scales at 88g.

It's the first iPod to rock a dual-core processor, with Apple sticking its A5 processor inside, and it offers up "7x faster" graphics, plus an improved 5MP i-Sight camera with LED flash and 1080p video capture.

Not just music

Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of iPod said: "It's the best iPod touch we've ever made" - and it's styled in a similar way to its predecessor, although the back isn't as rounded.

Joswiak continued: "It's the world's most popular music player... but a lot of people don't realize that it's also the world's most popular videogame player as well."

Yep Apple want you to play games on this baby, a lot of games, and with a touted battery life of 40 hours for music playback and 8 hours of video, it's got more juice than the fourth-gen player.

And if all that wasn't enough, you'll also be able to use Siri for the first time on the iPod touch, and yet another first – there's a choice of five colours; aluminium, black, blue, yellow and red.

The iPod touch release date is pegged for October, and it will be available in 32GB ($299) and 64GB ($399) variants.

