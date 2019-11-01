The best Apple Watch 5 prices and deals in November 2019

The highly anticipated Apple event was held on Tuesday, September 10, and the company announced its latest generation wearable device, the Apple Watch Series 5. The smartwatch is officially available to order now from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. To help you wade through all the offers we've listed the best Apple Watch 5 prices and deals that are happening now.



The Apple Watch 5 features an Always-on Retina display, making it easier to read the time, messages and other important notifications. The smartwatch includes new location features like a built-in compass and an updated Map app that now shows you which way you're facing. The latest Apple Watch also includes improved safety features with the ability to make international emergency calls in over 150 countries, even without your iPhone nearby. The additional health and fitness features include cycle tracking, the noise app, and activity trends.



The Series 5 smartwatch looks similar to the previous model but is now available in a new titanium version, and the aluminum version is now made from 100% recycled aluminum. The Apple Watch 5 is compatible with all same-sized bands from previous models and offers new selections from brands like Nike and Hermes.

The Apple Watch 5 has a starting price of $399 / £399 / AU$649 for the GPS-only model and $499 / £499 / AU$799 for having both GPS and cellular. This starting price is for the 40mm display that comes with an aluminum case which includes a color choice of Gold, Space Black or Gray. We've listed both models below, along with the Apple Nike Watch 5 with comparison charts to ensure you get the best price.

Apple Watch 5 GPS deals

The cheapest new Apple Watch

OS: watchOS 6 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED | Processor: S5 dual-core | Onboard storage: 32GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS

Always-on retina display

Made of 100% recycled aluminum

New location features

The Apple Watch 5 with GPS technology is priced at $399 / £399 / AU$649 for the 40mm size and cost $429 / £429 / AU$699 for the larger 44mm size. The GPS-only model is the cheapest new Apple Watch and lacks LTE connectivity. If you're not interested in a cellular plan for your smartwatch, this model would be best for you.

Apple Watch 5 GPS Cellular deals

Stream music and stay connected without your phone

OS: watchOS 6 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED | Processor: S5 dual-core | Onboard storage: 32GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, Cellular

Includes LTE connectivity

Always-on retina display

Made of 100% recycled aluminum

The Apple Watch 5 with GPS and Cellular connectivity start at $499 / £499 / AU$799 for the 40mm model and goes up to $529 / £529 / AU$849 for the 44mm size.



The smartwatch includes LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. You can stream music, make calls, receive notifications with just your Apple Watch. You must purchase a separate cellular plan for your smartwatch from supported carriers in your region.

Apple Watch Nike 5 GPS deals

Breathable sport band with an updated face design

OS: watchOS 6 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED | Processor: S5 dual-core | Onboard storage: 32GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS

Updated face design

Breathable sport band

Audio-guided runs with the Nike Run app

The Apple Watch Nike Series 5 includes GPS technology and has a starting price of $399 / £399 / AU$649 for the 40mm model. If you're interested in GPS and cellular the 40mm Nike+ Apple Watch is priced at $499 / £499 / AU$799.



The Apple Nike watch allows you to track your workouts and listen to audio-guided runs with the Nike Run Club app. The sporty smartwatch also includes a new face that was inspired by the classic Nike Windrunner jacket design. The Nike Apple Watch 5 features the Nike Sport Band that is made of compression-molded perforations for breathability and comes in new color choices that include Pink, Desert Sand, and Royal Pulse.

