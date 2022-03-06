Man City vs Man United live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

The pressure is on Pep Guardiola and Ralph Rangnick with both managers badly needing a win going into today's Manchester derby at the Etihad. For City, it's a must-win to keep Liverpool off their tails in the race for the Premier League title. For United, it's a case of fending off the chasing pack for their top four spot. Mouth-watering stuff. Read on to find out how to watch Man City vs Man United online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Man City vs Man United live stream Date: Sunday, March 6 Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT / 10pm IST / 3.30am AEDT / 5.30am NZDT Venue: The Etihad Stadium, Manchester US live stream: USA Network (via Sling FREE trial) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

With Liverpool having gained ground on City in the race for the title, Guardiola will be determined to maintain their advantage over Jurgen Klopp's side. Equally, recent slips have seen Manchester United unable to shift clear of fellow top four contenders West Ham and Arsenal.

City made the ideal preparation for today's game with a comfortable 2-0 FA Cup win away against Peterborough United, with Jack Grealish getting on the scoresheet. United's surprise exit from that tournament in the last round to Middlesbrough means they come into this clash against their local rivals with extra time to prepare.

A further advantage for Ragnick's men could be the potential absence of City defensive duo Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, who were both forced off at half-time in midweek. Can the United front line capitalise? Follow our guide to get a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

Watch Man City vs Man United live stream online in US without cable

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch Man City vs Man United from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man City vs Man United live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Man City vs Man United from anywhere

How to watch a Man City vs Man United live stream in the UK

Man City vs Man United live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

How to watch Man City vs Man United: live stream Premier League game in Australia

How to watch Man City vs Man United: live stream in New Zealand

Man City vs Man United: live stream Premier League action online in India