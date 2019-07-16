Amazon Prime Day 2019 in Australia: laptop & 2-in-1 deals

UPDATE 17/07: Australia’s 2019 Prime Day event has officially ended, but there’ll still be some US deals trickling through until 5pm this evening. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for anything good and post it immediately below this note for convenience.

Our original article follows below –along with any offers that are still available.

Alongside smartphones, laptops are one of the most popular items to be discounted during big sales events thanks to their considerable price and near-ubiquity. Amazon Prime Day in Australia is sure to impress those looking for their next ultrabook, 2-in-1 or laptop computer, whether it's a Dell, Lenovo, Razer, HP or even an Apple MacBook.

Prime Day laptop deals

Most of the laptop deals on this page are limited time only and are allocated with limited stock, so be sure to get in quick if you're chasing something in particular and check back regularly if you haven't found what you're after.

Acer Aspire 5 (i5 / 8GB / 256GB) | $695 (was $810; save $115) For a budget laptop, this Acer Aspire 5 sure packs in some decent specs. An 8th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 15-inch display, and fingerprint scanner. It's also worth mentioning that the closest model available in Australia goes for $750 and doesn't feature an SSD – a big downgrade.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 11 (AMD A4 / 4GB / 16GB) | $243 (was $339; save $96) Chromebooks are known to offer decent value for money and you can now get an 11-incher from Acer for under $250. This Chromebook offers only 16GB of flash storage, but there's just enough power under the hood for basic tasks.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse | $57 (was $69; save $12) On the surface this might not seem like a such a huge deal, but the DeathAdder Elite is listed by our compatriots over at PC Gamer as their number #3 favourite gaming mouse – it's a great performer and is super comfortable (provided you're right handed) with the DeathAdder line having existed for almost Razer's entire history and remains their top-selling product. Combined that with the fact that most Australian PC retailers are selling this model for $79 or more and that $57 discounted price starts looking pretty sweet indeed.View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse | $89 (usually $116; save $27) Not only is this gaming mouse built for performance, with its treu 16,000 DPI optical sensor, it also features three interchangeable side plates for swapping it up on the go. Choose between a regular forward and back button, seven buttons oriented in the style of a weapon wheel, or a 12-digit number pad to boost your gaming.View Deal

Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition Gaming Mouse | $55 (usually $84; save $27) For a reliable gaming tool, look no further than the Tournament Edition of the Razer Lancehead gaming mouse. An ambidextrous mouse with "esports-grade optical sensor" (16,000 DPI and 450 IPS), this is perfect for FPS and other styles of play that require lightning reflexes and reliable gear. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headset | $146 (usually $184; save $38) If you're liking the idea of the above HyperX Cloud gaming headset but are more in the mood for a wireless gaming experience, this is your chance! This headset utilises a 2.4GHz wireless connection and boasts up to 30 hours of battery life.View Deal

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset | $113.46 (was $133.32; save $19.86) A plush and affordable set of cans with memory foam earcups and 7.1 virtual surround sound designed to fully immerse yourself in the world of the game without the distraction of uncomfortable pressure on your head. You can also grab them in a neat stylish red chrome colour option. [Note that this product ships from Amazon US.]View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $98 (usually $122; save $24) Boasting THX spatial audio, "custom-tuned" 50mm drivers, and gel-infused ear pads, this is a seriously luxurious pair of gaming cans. The headset works with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, or mobile devices and features an innovative control over balancing the levels of your game and your chat.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 7 2019 Edition - White | $162 (usually $206; save $44) Here's another wireless gaming headset that uses the 2.4GHz frequency for latency-free listening and offers up an impressive 24-hour battery life. It also boasts DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound, so you can become one with your game world.View Deal

How to find the best laptop deal this Amazon Prime Day

There are so many laptops being discounted during the Amazon Prime Day sale period that you’d be forgiven if the jargon confuses you. If you can't decide which laptop is best for your needs – be it in terms of technical specifications, brand or type of device – we’re here to help.

And the best advice we can give you is that if a machine seems like a steal after discount, it could be an older model that doesn’t have enough power under the hood to keep them running for years to come. These older laptops could fall short of your needs.

To help you avoid this, we’ve put together a short guide so you can make an informed decision and get yourself the best laptop deal this June.

Features to look for

1. Brand name

So, what specifically should you keep an eye out for when buying a laptop? The best place to start is with the brand name. Be careful not to opt for a brand name you are unfamiliar with or don’t trust simply because their devices come with the cheapest price tags. Considering the amount of money you’ll sink into the purchase of a good machine, you’ll want it to last for a few years at least – meaning you buy from well-known manufacturers like Apple, Dell, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Asus or, indeed, Microsoft.

2. Portability

If you’ve already decided on the brand, the next thing to consider is the size of the machine. Laptops commonly come in 13, 14, 15 and 17-inch flavours. The smaller devices will not only be more portable, they’re often cheaper as well. The larger siblings, however, offer more screen real estate and more space under the hood for more powerful components, including a bigger battery. You’ll also need to consider the weight of the device as well – if you need to carry it around for work, then a compact notebook weighing about 1.5kg or less is ideal.

3. Technical specifications

To get the best bang for your buck, it’s important to consider the core parts of the laptop – the processor (CPU), system memory, storage and – to a lesser degree – graphics (GPU). The most common CPUs will be from Intel, and the latest generation of the Core i5 processors are decently powerful. The Core i7 is the most powerful choice in every case, though the average user may not need that kind of grunt unless it’s for heavy-duty tasks like gaming and video editing.

The next thing to consider is system memory. Ideally, you want at least 4GB of RAM, though 8GB or above is preferable if you’re keen on some video games. We’d also recommend you find a laptop that uses a solid-state drive (SSD) for storage. They offer very reliable performance and you’ll find that apps and programs will load very quickly.

If you’re a casual gamer, laptops with integrated graphics should be fine – and this is what you’ll find in most laptops. That means the GPU is built into the CPU, limiting the performance. If you’re deep into gaming, then you’ll need a discrete GPU that sits separate from the CPU. However, it’s worth noting that prices can soar quickly when it comes to powerful GPUs.

4. Display

Most mid-range laptops will offer a Full HD (1920 x 1080) display as standard, but there will be more budget options with 1366 x 768 resolution, which is fine for smaller screens. In fact, a lower resolution is often great for a laptop with lower specs as there are lesser pixels for the processor and graphics card to shift, thus optimising performance. Though a 4K screen looks and sounds like a great idea, it’ll take a serious toll on your machine’s core components and sometimes it’s worth sacrificing a bit of image quality for a smoother frame rate and longer battery life.