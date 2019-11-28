You can pick up a cheap iPhone for under $100 this Black Friday

The iPhone 6s may not be a recent release from Apple, but it's certainly one of the best cheap iPhone deals we've seen this Black Friday. The 32GB handset on a Straight Talk plan from Walmart comes in at just $99 today, down $200 from last week. It's always great when you save more than you spend, and there's plenty of reasons to pick up this fantastic little handset while you can.

The iPhone 6s was a major step forward for the Apple iPhone. Introducing 3D Touch, the A9 processor, live photos and Touch ID for the first time. It's one of the earliest phones to bear a resemblance to today's iPhone, and still stands out as excellent quality for its price tag. While it doesn't carry some of the fancier features of the later models, this is still an incredibly powerful device that has held up well to the test of time.

So why buy an iPhone 6s in 2019? There are plenty of reasons you might want to pick up a dirt cheap Apple device in this year's Black Friday sales. If you're looking for an incredibly cheap iPhone that is still compatible with the latest iOS 13, this is the lowest price you'll find. Beyond that, if you're looking for a cheap Black Friday iPhone deal to keep the kids entertained, this 6s is a relatively risk-free way to bag an affordable phone for younger hands.

iPhone 6s | 32GB | Space Gray | Straight Talk Prepaid | $299 $99 at Walmart

This is the cheapest you'll get an iPhone that can still run iOS 13 this Black Friday. At just $99, Walmart have cut the price on its 32GB iPhone 6s by two thirds - an amazing price if you're looking for a cheap Apple device. The 6s itself has held up well since its release, and still powers through recent apps and software updates like a champ.

