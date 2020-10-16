You can now pre-order iPhone 12 deals and these are the US retailers stocking it

After a stylish launch earlier and some fancy words from the one and only Tim Cook this week, iPhone 12 deals are now finally here and ready to pre-order from a massive range of retailers.

For those who were won over by the iPhone 12 Mini or the all-out iPhone 12 Pro Max, you will have to wait a bit longer...early November, in fact. But for those with their eyes set on the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, today is the day.

The smaller iPhone 12 is the cheaper of the two and therefore the one we would imagine is going to fit most people's needs. Like the other devices, it offers 5G capabilities and Apple's new and world class A14 Bionic processing chip.

On top of that, Apple has improved the camera performance, boosting low light shots, 4K video and more. The design has been made slimmer and brought back to a squared off design similar to the iPhone 5 and then for one final improvement, the screen is now brighter and features a higher pixel resolution.

And for those who prefer a larger phone, the iPhone 12 Pro is now available to pre-order too. It adds an additional camera lens, boosts the phones size and ups the brightness that extra bit.

Whichever device you're interested in, you can find all of the retailers offering pre-orders below.

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro deals: where to pre-order

Apple iPhone 12 pre-order: $33.33 $10.37/month with trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon’s first iPhone 12 pre-order deal will cut down that monthly price for all users who are trading-in in that old device and picking up a fresh iPhone with a new unlimited plan. New users are getting the better rate here, but existing customers can still get that bill as low as $14.95/month - still a fantastic price considering that’s actually lower than the rate the older iPhone 11 was going for recently.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 pre-order: $350 gift card with switch and new unlimited plan at Verizon

Use code FALLSWITCH250 and FALLSWITCH150 at checkout if you're switching over this week to get yourself $350 in free Verizon gift cards with every iPhone 12 deal at Verizon. That's in addition to the other fantastic trade-in offers this week, so you're looking at very hefty potential rebates here in total if you're in that sweet spot where you're both switching and trading-in.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 pre-order: $799 FREE with eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

Alternatively, head on over to AT&T to score an amazing iPhone 12 deal that can also put a shiney new device in your hand for absolutely free. Available for both new and existing customers, this trade-in offer is for trade-ins on eligible devices plus iPhone 12's purchased with a new unlimited data plan line.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 pre-order: $999 $629 with eligible trade-in at Apple

Going unlocked? Why not pick up an iPhone 12 pre-order deal straight from Apple itself. It's actually a fantastic and surprisingly cheap option if you've got an old iPhone lying around thanks to their wildly generous trade-in program which can score you a discount even when trading in older devices.



View Deal

What kind of specs does the iPhone 12 have?

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 12. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone, improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.

As for the Pro - the only other device of the four available right now - you're getting an additional camera lens, a larger battery, a higher max brightness and a larger display. But in most of the core areas, it remains the same as the iPhone 12.