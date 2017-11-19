You can get the best LG OLED TV for $700 off right now

An OLED television is likely to be high up on just about everyone’s holiday wish list, and thankfully, some awesome Black Friday deals will make that dream a reality.

LG is offering its acclaimed 55-inch LG OLED55B7A and the larger 65-inch LG OLED65B7A at their lowest prices yet. The smaller of the two will cost $1,500 and upgrading another ten inches will cost $2,300, according to CNET . This is a huge savings for each, bringing the price down about $700.

We’ve reviewed several LG-branded OLED televisions and they stand on par with Samsung’s, but well above what other manufacturers have put to store shelves. Compared to the LG OLED55C7 , these discounted displays feature similar best-in-class picture quality and dynamic range abilities.

It’s difficult to decide between televisions, but if you’re on the hunt for an OLED TV in particular, this is all that you need to know: the 55-inch model is the cheapest OLED television available in this size range and the purchase window to take advantage of the deal is small. You’ll have to pull the trigger between November 19 and November 27, which is Cyber Monday 2017.