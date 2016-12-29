Year-end deals: the best New Year's sales at Amazon, Target and Walmart

Year-end deals on gadgets and other tech toys are harder to find now because the holidays are over, but the team at TechRadar has you covered.

We've gone through everything on sale at Amazon, Walmart, Target and other stores, and figured out the best deals to close out 2016.

Just because you may have missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday doesn't mean you have to miss out on the discounts.

Everything from video game consoles, to 4K TVs, to phones can still be had for cheap prices if you look closely enough. We'll continue to update as we find new deals.

The best Year-end deals

Roku Streaming Stick is the best way to stream video apps, including HBO Go and Amazon Video, and now it's $10 off at Amazon.

Pokemon Moon is the cheapest it's been since Black Friday, now 10% off at Target.

Walmart toys rollback is happening right now, and the almost all major toys are on sale.

Xbox One S + game + wireless controller: The only question is, do you want that free game bundle to include MineCraft or Battlefield 1?

Amazon Fire Tablets give you the reading and multimedia watching experience in a large-screen format starting at just $49.99 at Amazon

Want an Amazon Echo for just $50? The Alexa-powered smart speaker is still a great buy, especially sans the speaker at just $49.99 at Amazon.

Garmin running smartwatch is one of the best running watches with a heart-rate monitor, and it's an exceptional 28% off at Amazon.

Chromecast delivers app-streaming content to your TV from an Android or an iPhone, and if you don't mind refurbished, it's $10 off at Walmart.

Samsung 55-inch Curved TV gives you the latest television design with the UN55KU6600 model for well under $1,000 now that it's $847.99 at Amazon.

TCL Roku 4K TV is one of the smartest 'smart TVs' available, and it hits the right price, down from $799 to just $499 on Amazon.

Nerf N-Strike Blaster is the ultimate nerf weapon at the ultimate price now that it's $8 off at Toys R Us.

Google Home is actually in stock somewhere and you can get in for the New Year at Walmart today.