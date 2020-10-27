Xbox Series S is already starting to miss out on next-gen upgrades

The Xbox Series S isn’t even out yet, but it’s already missing out on some fairly noticeable next-gen upgrades that its more powerful counterparts, the Xbox Series X and PS5, will receive.

Capcom has confirmed that Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition includes high frame rates up to 120fps, enhanced 3D audio, reduced loading times, and Vergil as a playable character. The game will also support ray tracing on Xbox Series X, but it won’t be present on Xbox Series S.

We’ve also heard that PUBG will support 60fps on both the Xbox Series X and PS5 using the game’s new ‘Frame rate priority’ mode, which drops the resolution down to 1080p and uncaps the battle royale game’s previous 30fps cap.

Unfortunately, developer PUBG Corp has pointed out that the Xbox Series S will remain capped at 30fps, despite being significantly more powerful than the Xbox One S.

An update on ray tracing for #DevilMayCry 5 Special Edition on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/OCRcGRw5blOctober 27, 2020

With Microsoft positioning the Xbox Series S as a console that’s capable of keeping pace with the demands of next-gen in all but resolution, these types of graphical cutbacks, especially so early on in the generation, are concerning.

These kinds of technical decisions by both developers shouldn’t be taken as the norm just yet, however. Other key games like Watch Dogs Legion will feature ray tracing on Microsoft’s cheaper Xbox, and we’ve seen that the console will be capable of hitting 120fps in numerous titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, albeit at a lower resolution than the Xbox Series X version.

At $299 / £249 / AU$499, the Xbox Series S is the cheapest next-gen console on the market and undercuts the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition by $100. It’s a digital-only box, though, as it doesn't feature a 4K HD Blu-Ray disc drive.

The Xbox Series S is also Microsoft’s smallest Xbox ever, and pre-orders have continued to sell out throughout the US and UK in the run up to launch on November 10.

