These are the carriers offering up the Samsung Gear S2

The Gear S2 is the latest smartwatch from Samsung that's already surpassing it's predecessor, the Gear S.

In addition to two other models - the Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic - there's a network connected version that works beyond Samsung phones though they must be compatible with Android 4.4 and later with 1.5GB RAM.

AT&T, US Cellular, T-Mobile and Verizon will be offering up the S2 3G but the latter two companies are starting to take preorders.

Technically, T-Mo isn't actually accepting preorders but you can sign up to be notified when it goes on sale November 15. You can pick up the Gear S2 for $359.99 at full retail price, or split it up into 24 monthly payments. For just $5/month added to your current plan, you'll be able to use your wearable to tweet and email on-the-go with unlimited talk, text and data with up to 500MB of data. This also includes unlimited music streaming.

Verizon on the other hand, has opened up preorders for the Gear S2 with order shipping on November 5. General availability is November 6.

Pricing starts at $299.99 on a two-year contract or $349.99 at full retail price. Like T-Mo, you can add the S2 to your Verizon plan for $5/month.