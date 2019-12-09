Walmart's Green Monday sale: the best deals on TVs, laptops, and more

Say goodbye to Black Friday and Cyber Monday and hello to Green Monday at Walmart. Walmart's Green Monday sale is happening now and includes massive savings throughout the site on best-selling TVs, laptops, appliances, gaming consoles, and more. It's a fantastic opportunity to score incredible last-minute deals and check items off your Christmas list.



To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best Walmart Green Monday deals below. The top bargains include a feature-rich LG 60-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $398, the Xbox One S All Digital Edition bundle on sale for $159 and Apple AirPods on sale for $144, and the popular Instant Pot Duo 6 on sale for just $49. You can also find discounts on smart home devices like the Google Home Mini on sale for only $25, and the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale for $129.



Shop more of Walmart's best Green Monday discounts below, and keep in mind these offers end today, so you'll need to take advantage of these amazing deals while you can.

Google Home Mini: $49 $25 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale for $25 at Walmart. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, for just $25 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $144 at Walmart

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $144 at Walmart. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch: $159.95 $99 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm: $379 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has brought the price of the Apple Watch 3 with cellular down to $299. The smartwatch includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $278 at Walmart

Going fast! If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $278. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

Philips 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $398 $318 at Walmart

Get the premium Philips 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $318 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can change the channel, find movies, adjust the volume, and more using just your voice.

LG 60-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $499.99 $398 at Walmart

This deal will go fast! You can snag the LG 60-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for just $398. The UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices completely hands-free.

JVC 70-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $899.99 $529.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $370 on the JVC 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can seamlessly stream content from the home screen of your TV.

Roku SE Streaming Media Player: $18 at Walmart

A streaming device for $18? Yes, please! Just plug the Roku SE into your TV with the included High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows in HD.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $ 199 $129 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale at Walmart for $129. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've found for the easy-to-install video doorbell.

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $159 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet: $227.99 $148 at Walmart

A fantastic budget tablet option, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A on sale for $148. Perfect for watching movies and shows, the 10.1-inch tablet features 16GB of RAM and provides 13 hours of battery life.

HP 14 Laptop: $229 $169 at Walmart

An excellent option for a budget laptop, you can save $60 on the HP 14 laptop at Walmart. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Lenovo Ideapad S340 15.6-inch Laptop: $449 $299 at Walmart

You can get the Lenovo Ideapad on sale for $299 at Walmart. The lightweight laptop features an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Dual-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and provides an eight-hour battery life.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $244 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during the holidays, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $244 That's an $86 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled vacuum.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers can save $50 on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $99 $45 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $45 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter: $348 $148 at Walmart

Sure to be a popular gift this year, the Hover-1 electric scooter is on sale for just $148 during Walmart's Green Monday sale. The electric folding scooter can cruise up to 16 miles at a max speed of 14 mph!

