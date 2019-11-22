Walmart's Black Friday TV sale: the best early deals from Samsung, Vizio and more

Walmart's Black Friday sale is less than one week away, and the retail giant is getting an early start with fantastic deals that you can shop right now. You can find discounts on appliances, toys, laptops, smart home devices, and, most importantly, TVs. Walmart's TV deals include record-low prices on top-brand TVs from Samsung, Vizio, Sceptre, and more. It's a fantastic opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and score a bargain before the craziness of Black Friday officially begins.



Walmart's best early Black Friday TV deals include the Element 40-inch 4K smart Roku TV on sale for $179.99, the Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $277.99, and a $349 price cut on the RCA 70-inch 4K smart Roku TV.



Our top TV pick is the Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV that's on sale for $327.99. That's a $272 discount and the lowest price we've found for Ultra HD TV. The 55-inch TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts thanks to the PurColor technology and 4K resolution. The Samsung TV will also look good in your home thanks to the ultra-slim design and clean cable solution.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $599.99 $327.99 at Walmart

Get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $328 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and includes the SmartThings App, which allows you to stream content directly from your phone to your TV.

View Deal

Shop more of Walmart's early access TV deals below that include a variety of different sizes and features. We don't know how long the retailer will have the TVs on sale, so you should act fast before their gone.

The best Walmart early Black Friday TV deals:

Element 40-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $250 $179.99 at Walmart

A fantastic budget TV option, the Element 40-inch 4K TV is on sale for $179.99. The Ultra HD smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $227.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $227.99. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

View Deal

Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $428 $248 at Walmart

An excellent price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the Vizio Ultra HD TV on sale for just $248. That's a $180 discount and the best price we've found for the smart TV that works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $277.99 at Walmart

Walmart's early Black Friday sale has dropped the price of the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV down to just $278. The ultra-slim smart TV includes the Samsung Remote Control, which allows you access to all your streaming services all in one place.

View Deal

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $428 $279 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV, the Hisense Ultra HD TV is on sale for just $279. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, change the channel, adjust the volume, and more.

View Deal

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $379 at Walmart

You can score a massive $520 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

Get the feature-rich Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $477.99 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features a slim, stylish design and includes PurColor technology to produce bright, bold colors for a premium picture experience.

View Deal

RCA 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $899 $549.99 at Walmart

A crazy-good price for a 70-inch 4K TV, the RCA big-screen TV is on sale for $550. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in while allows you to stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

