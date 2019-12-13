Walmart 'Daily Deal Drop' sale 2019: the best deals on TVs, laptops, toys, and more

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, Walmart has launched a 'Daily Deal Drop' sale which includes hundreds of new discounts through its site. You can find massive savings on best-selling items which include TVs, appliances, laptops, toys, smartwatches, gaming consoles, and so much more.

To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best Walmart deals below. The top bargains include a Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV on sale for just $189.99, the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch on sale for $130, the Xbox One S All Digital Edition 3-game Bundle on sale for $160, and the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $144. You can also find discounts on best-selling appliances like the iRobot Roomba e6 on sale for $296, and 50% off the Pioneer Woman Instant Pot.



Many of today's deals expire soon, so this might be your last chance to snag these items at a record low price. Walmart is also offering free next-day delivery for orders over $25 on thousands of eligible items – and unlike Amazon, this requires no membership fee.

Shop the rest of Walmart's 'Daily Deal Drop' sale below – and make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be continuously updating it with all the top new bargains.

Walmart smartwatch deals

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch: $159.95 $99.95 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99.95. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Walmart has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for a record low price of $129. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm: $379 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has brought the price of the Apple Watch 3 with cellular down to $299. The smartwatch includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Walmart headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $144 at Walmart

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $144 at Walmart. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349 $279 at Walmart

Get the top-rated Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones on sale for $279. That's a $70 discount for the wireless headphones which feature noise-canceling technology and work with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

View Deal

Walmart TV deals

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $189.99. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $278 at Walmart

Going fast! If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $278. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

View Deal

JVC 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $399 $289 at Walmart

You can get the JVC 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $289 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can seamlessly stream content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Philips 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $398 $318 at Walmart

Get the premium Philips 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $318 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can change the channel, find movies, adjust the volume, and more using just your voice.

View Deal

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $349.99 at Walmart

You can score a massive $550 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

LG 60-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $499.99 $398 at Walmart

This deal will go fast! You can snag the LG 60-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for just $398. The UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

JVC 70-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $899.99 $529.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $370 on the JVC 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can seamlessly stream content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Walmart Roku deals

Roku SE Streaming Media Player: $18 at Walmart

A streaming device for $18? Yes, please! Just plug the Roku SE into your TV with the included High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows in HD.

View Deal

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player: $29.99 $24 at Walmart

Walmart has the all-new Roku Express streaming stick on sale for just $24. The streaming device allows you to stream your favorite content in HD including live TV, news, sports, movies, TV shows, and more.

View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR: $59 $49 at Walmart

Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus that's currently on sale for $49 at Walmart. The Roku Plus also features a voice remote so you can launch movies and browse shows completely hands-free.

View Deal

Walmart smart home deals

Google Home Mini: $49 $25 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale for $25 at Walmart. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, for just $25 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $ 199 $129 at Walmart

You can get the popular Ring Doorbell 2 on sale at Walmart for $129. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've found for the easy-to-install video doorbell.

View Deal

Walmart iPhone deals

iPhone 6s | 32GB | Space Gray | Straight Talk Prepaid | $299 $149 at Walmart

This is the cheapest you'll get an iPhone that can still run iOS 13 this Black Friday. At just $149, Walmart has cut the price on its 32GB iPhone 6s by two thirds - an amazing price if you're looking for a cheap Apple device. The 6s itself has held up well since its release, and still powers through recent apps and software updates like a champ.

View Deal

Walmart Xbox One deals

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $159 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.

View Deal

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | Call of Duty Modern Warfare | extra controller | $299 $249 at Walmart

This amazing Xbox One S deal packages two of the biggest games to launch on the system this year together with a fully-fledged disc supporting console and an extra controller to boot. At $249, this is a fantastic price, and definitely not one to be missed.

View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | extra controller | $499 $349 at Walmart

This is a fantastic $150 saving on an Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in. These are two brand new, highly celebrated games on the most powerful Xbox One money can buy, with an extra controller thrown in for good measure - so you'll have to jump on this deal quick to bag yours.

View Deal

Walmart PS4 deals

PS4 Slim 1TB | God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $249.99 at Walmart

Pick up a massive 1TB PS4 Slim deal for $50 less than the usual console price and take home some of the best exclusive games in one fell swoop. That's a win in our deal-hunting books.

View Deal

Walmart laptop deals

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop: $299 $189 at Walmart

A fantastic option for a budget laptop, you can get the Acer Aspire 3 on sale for just $189. The 14-inch laptop includes 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an AMD A-Series Dual-Core Processor.

View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad S340 15.6-inch Laptop: $449 $269 at Walmart

You can get the Lenovo Ideapad on sale for $269 at Walmart. The lightweight laptop features an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Dual-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and provides an eight-hour battery life.

View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: $229 $169 at Walmart

A fantastic low-price, you can get the HP 14 laptop on sale for just $169 at Walmart. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

View Deal

Walmart robot vacuum deals

Roomba by iRobot e6 Robot Vacuum $329 $296 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the best-selling iRobot vacuum on sale at Walmart for $296. The Roomba e6 features a powerful 3-stage cleaning system and the compatible app allows you to clean and schedule the vacuum from anywhere.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $244 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during the holidays, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $244 That's an $86 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled vacuum.

View Deal

Walmart kitchen appliance deals

The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot LUX60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99 $49 at Walmart

Save 50% on the best-selling Pioneer Woman Instant Pot pressure cooker at Walmart. The six-quart pressure cooker features a beautiful vintage floral design and combines six popular kitchen appliances in one.

View Deal

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $69 $45 at Walmart

A perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list, you can get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale for $45. That's a $14 price cut for the 3.2-quart fryer that allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.

View Deal

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $99 $45 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $45 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

View Deal

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $67 $59 at Walmart

A great Christmas gift idea, the Keurig K-compact is on sale for $59. The sing-sever coffee maker can brew a cup joe in under a minute and comes in five different color choices.

View Deal

KitchenAid Classic 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer: $259.99 $201 at Walmart

Always a bestseller, the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer is on sale for $201 at Walmart. The 4.5-quart mixer features ten different speeds so you can whip up any recipe or task.

View Deal

Walmart beauty and grooming deals

Oral-B 1000 Crossaction Electric Toothbrush: $64.94 $39.94 at Walmart

A terrific Christmas gift idea, the Oral-B 100 Crossaction is on sale for $39.94. The electric toothbrush removes 300% more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush and the sensors will let you know when you brush too hard.

View Deal

InfinitiPro by Conair Hot Air Brush Multistyler: $69.99 $49.99 at Walmart

You can save $20 on the best-selling InfinitiPro by Conair. The multi-styler includes a curling wand with a removable clip for curls and waves, a hot air paddle brush for straightening and a hot air round brush for smoothing.

View Deal

Braun Series 5 Men’s Electric Foil Shaver: $149.94 $104.99 at Walmart

Apply an additional $15 coupon at checkout! The Braun Series 5 electric shaver features an autoSensing motor for efficient shaving and includes a clean and charge station that cleans, lubricates and dries your shaver hygienically.

View Deal

Walmart toy deals

CultureFly Star Wars New Hope Ep. 4 Collectible Box: $19.88 $9.99 at Walmart

A great gift for Star Wars fans, you can get the Star Wars Collectible Box on sale for just $9.99. The crate includes a collectible lunch Tim, death star planter, athletic socks, droids pin, and a commemorative art print.

View Deal

Little Virtuoso Idol Maker Drum Set: $25.29 $23 at Walmart

A fun gifts idea for kids, you can get the best-selling Little Virtuoso Idol Maker Drum Set on sale for just $23 at Walmart. Designed for children 8 and under, the set features 18 different drumbeat effect and 8 built-in demo songs.

View Deal

Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter: $348 $248 at Walmart

Sure to be a popular gift this year, the Hover-1 electric scooter is on sale for just $248 during Walmart's Green Monday sale. The electric folding scooter can cruise up to 16 miles at a max speed of 14 mph!

View Deal

Shop more TV offers with our roundup of the best TV deals and sales that are currently available and shop more laptop offers with our list of the best cheap laptop deals.