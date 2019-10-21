Walmart TV sale: Black Friday prices on 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, TCL and more

The upcoming Walmart Black Friday sale will have discounts on laptops, appliances, smart home devices, and, most importantly, 4K TVs. The retail giant is giving us a sneak peek into the November sale event with discounts on best-selling TVs. Walmart's TV sale includes Black-Friday like prices on a wide array of televisions from brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more.



Our top TV deal is the 2019 VIZIO 65-inch 4K smart TV that's on sale for $748. The 65-inch TV is part of Vizio's M-Series Quantum line, which means you'll enjoy a premium picture experience thanks to the quantum dot technology and Dolby Vision HDR. The Vizio TV offers SmartCast with Apple AirPlay so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows using the app from your phone or tablet. The smart TV also has Chromecast built-in and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to turn on the TV, change channels, watch movies, and control compatible smart home devices.



This is not only a fantastic deal for a newly released feature-rich TV, but also an excellent opportunity to snag a discount before the Black Friday madness begins. We don't know how long Walmart will have the TV on sale, so you should act fast before it's gone.

Walmart TV deals:

Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV $428 $259.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can snag the Vizio 50-inch TV on sale for $259.99. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream your favorite content from your phone to your TV.

View Deal

LG 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $1,099.99 $946.99 at Walmart

The LG 75-inch 4K TV is on sale at Walmart for $946.99. The UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control your TV and other smart home devices.

View Deal

Shop more of the best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals that are currently going on.



You can also shop for more upcoming offers with our roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals.



Learn more about the November sale event with our guide to Black Friday 2019: the date and early predictions list.