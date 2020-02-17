Walmart Presidents' Day sales: big savings on top tech still available

The Walmart Presidents' Day sales are here, and we've spotted some fantastic deals on 4K TVs, laptops, games consoles, and headphones as well as some excellent savings on smart home devices and other appliances to help out around the home. Presidents' Day sales have been working hard to save you cash over the weekend in the run-up to the big day, but there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of.

Walmart's Presidents' Day sales are offering cash off big tech today, so you can pick up the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones for just $298 or an HP laptop with a 128GB SSD for just $279. TV deals are also heating up, with prices sitting as low as $189.99 on fantastic 4K displays and the ever-popular Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $295.

We're tracking all the latest Presidents' Day sales right here on TechRadar, so you can check out our top picks across all your favorite retailers. If you're looking for even more sales, you'll find our favorite Walmart Presidents' Day sales below. We don't know when Walmart will close the curtain on this particular sale, and with plenty of retailers calling it a day at midnight tonight you'll want to jump on any deal you spot quickly.

Presidents' Day headphone sales

Bose Soundsport wireless headphones | $129 $99 at Walmart

If you're looking for that classic Bose audio quality in a pair of wireless earbuds, you'll be happy with this $20 reduction on the Soundsport headphones. Now under $100 at Walmart, this is a great price on a high-quality pair of buds.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones | $249.95 $199.95 at Walmart

The Powerbeats Pro earbuds get a $50 price cut in the Walmart Presidents' Day sales. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000 XM3 noise-canceling headphones | $349.99 $298 at Walmart

You're picking up TechRadar's top pair of noise-canceling headphones with this Sony WH-1000 XM3 deal. At under $300, we're seeing an amazing Presidents' Day sales price tag for these stunning cans, with industry-leading noise cancellation and a gorgeous sound quality.

Presidents' Day laptop sales

Asus Chromebook C423NA | $269.99 $179 at Walmart

This 14-inch Chromebook is just under $180 - what a steal! You're also getting double the usual amount of storage inside as well, with a 64GB hard drive at your disposal. 4GB of RAM is fairly standard at this price, but will ensure you're always running smoothly. Pick up the C425 model with a 128GB SSD for $299.

HP 14 Laptop | $469 $279 at Walmart

An excellent option for a budget laptop, you can get the HP 14 laptop on sale for $279 in the Walmart Presidents' Day sales. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 4GB of SDRAM, and 128GB of storage.

Surface Pro 7 | 12.3-inch | 128GB SSD | 8GB RAM | Surface Pro Type Cover | $1,029.99 $799 at Walmart

It's rare to find a cheap Surface Pro with a Type Cover included, but you're getting both in the Walmart Presidents' Day sales. You're saving a few dollars by picking up this 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD model with a 10th generation i5 processor and the keyboard included, but you can also pick up the tablet itself for $699.99 without it.

Presidents' Day gaming sales

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $159.99 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Presidents' Day Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $299 $212.99 at Walmart

You can get an Xbox One S that supports physical games and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new release worth $60 by itself on sale for $212. This is an amazing Xbox One deal that also comes with a month of EA Access.

PS4 Slim 1TB Console | Only on PlayStation Bundle | $299.99 $248.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price, you can save $52 on this Only on PlayStation PS4 Slim bundle at Walmart. The console includes a Jet black 1TB PS4, matching Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition games.

Presidents' Day TV sales

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $189.99 in its Presidents' Day sales. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

TCL 55-inch class UHD HDR 4K TV | $368 $268 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the 55-inch TCL 4K TV in Walmart's Presidents' Day sales. The smart TV offers all your favorite apps through Roku streaming, and offers a fantastic price for a cheap 4K TV with HDR.

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $328 $295 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $295. The Ultra HD TV has smart capabilities so you can seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows with the Samsung universal guide.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $478 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $320 on the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV in the Walmart Presidents' Day sales. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers a premium picture experience with bright, bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology.

Sceptre 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,799.99 $629.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $1,000+ on the Sceptre 75-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports which to stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Presidents' Day iPhone sales

Apple iPhone 7 | 32GB Straight Talk | $649 $199 at Walmart

If you're looking for a new iPhone but don't want to be locked into expensive contracts for the latest model, this iPhone 7 Straight Talk deal in the Walmart Presidents' Day sales might be for you. You're picking up a 32GB handset for just $199 today, on top of which you can choose your low-cost pay as you go package of data, texts and minutes.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus | 32GB Straight Talk | $769 $249 at Walmart

If you're looking for something a little larger, this Plus model features boosted internal specs and a larger display to boot. You're paying a fantastic price for a brilliant iPhone in today's Presidents' Day sales.

Presidents' Day appliances sales

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender | $99 $45 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $45 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sales. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

View Deal

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79.99 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers can save $20 on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer | $210 $179 at Walmart

If you're looking for a grill that can do it all, you've found it. The Ninja Foodie 4-in-1 offers a massive range of functions and settings that can cook food perfectly with an easy to clean design. Plus, you're saving $31 in Walmart's Presidents' Day sales right now.

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner: $169 $69 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the Hoover WindTunnel 2 vacuum at Walmart. Designed for pet owners, the bagless vacuum features WindTunnel 2 technology which lifts and removes deep-down, embedded dirt with two channels of suction.

Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $499 $299 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Dyson V8 Animal on sale for $299 in the Walmart Presidents' Day sales. Perfect for pet owners, the cordless vacuum offers up to 40 minutes of powerful suction and can conveniently transform into a handheld vac.

Presidents' Day smart home sales

Up to 25% off smart bulbs and plugs at Walmart

Prices start at just $18.50 for a set of two smart plugs in this Presidents' Day sale that can save you cash on multi-color and white smart bulbs. Grab the whole lot for just $49 - that's two smart plugs and four bulbs for $20 off right now.

Google Home smart speaker | $129 $79 at Walmart

This Google Home smart speaker is down $50 at Walmart right now - perfect for anyone setting up their smart home who doesn't want to take the Amazon route. You'll be able to control your smart home devices and play music through the speaker, all while talking to your personal assistant.

Shark ION RV700 robot vacuum | $299 $199 at Walmart

The Shark ION robot vacuum is a super cheap automatic cleaner capable of smart navigation systems and remote scheduling. Plus, you're saving $100 in the Walmart Presidents' Day sales.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $244 at Walmart

Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $244. The powerful robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the compatible app allows you to clean and schedule from anywhere.

