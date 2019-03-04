Walmart LG 4K TV deal: save over $1,200 on the LG 65-inch 4K TV

You can score fantastic deals on 4K TVs right now as retailers slash prices on 2018 models to make room for new 2019 versions. Right now at Walmart, you can get the top rated LG 65-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $2,796.99. That's a whopping $1,203 discount and the best price we've seen right now for this OLED smart TV.

The LG OLED65C8PUA features AI ThinQ technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub. The LG TV works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can control all of your smart home devices with your voice through the LG Magic Remote. The OLED TV features an Alpha 9 processor which delivers vibrant colors and sharp contrasts for the ultimate life-like picture. The LG OLED also features an ultra-thin and sleek design, so either mounted or on a table top, its attractive design blends into any home decor.

This is a fantastic deal if you're looking for a high-quality TV with premium features. Find other 2018 model TVs on sale at Walmart and make sure to take advantage of these excellent deals while you can.

LG 65-inch OLED 4K HDR Smart TV $3,999.99 $2,796.99 at Walmart

Save over $1,200 on the LG 65-inch OLED TV that offers smart capabilities and AI ThinQ technology. The smart TV features Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for a superior picture and sound experience.View Deal

If you're interested in other LG OLED TVs, Walmart also has LG 55-inch 4K TV currently on sale. This mid-size smart TV also features AI ThinQ technology and is currently $1,003 off the retail price.

LG 55-inch OLED 4K HDR Smart TV $2,799.99 $1,796.99 at Walmart

Get the LG 55-inch OLED 4K TV on sale at Walmart for $1,796.99. This is the best price we've seen for the 55-inch TV that features AI ThinQ technology and smart capabilities.View Deal

See more of the best cheap 4K TV deals and sale prices that are currently going on and learn more about the LG OLED TV with our LG C8 OLED review. If the high-end world of OLED TVs have caught your interest we cover the best deals in our OLED TV prices roundup.