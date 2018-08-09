Verizon's unlimited data customers get six months of Apple Music free

Verizon has partnered with Apple to give customers on its unlimited data plans a free six-month subscription to Apple Music. That's a pretty good deal considering Apple Music's usual free trial period lasts just three months.

The deal isn't just for new customers – anyone on a Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited or Above Unlimited plan is eligible. If you already have an Apple Music subscription, that's fine too – you just won't be charged for the service for six months after the promotion starts on August 16.

You'll be able to access your Apple Music account on any device – not just an Apple phone – and you can stream tunes using either 4G or Wi-Fi.

It's a great deal, and there might be even more on the way for Verizon customers. "This first-of-its-kind offer is just the first step in an exclusive partnership with Apple," said Angie Klein, the carrier's vice president of marketing.