Valentine's Day 2019: the best online flower delivery services

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you, like many others, are still searching for that perfect gift placing an order online for flowers is always an easy and romantic option. You can order a gorgeous floral arrangement in minutes from a variety of online retailers including; 1-800-Flowers, ProFlowers, Bouqs, and many more.

Right now most U.S. retailers (get U.K. deals here) are still offering standard shipping fees for Valentine’s Day delivery. If you don’t mind your flowers arriving early, ProFlowers is offering a 20% discount on all Valentine’s Day gifts with delivery between 02/10 and 02/13.

For all those who love to procrastinate, fear not, because all of the online flower delivery services we've listed below offer same-day delivery as long as your order is placed by a specific time and for an additional fee.

We'll continue to update delivery fees and cut-off dates for Valentine's Day delivery as we get closer to the big day.

Online flower delivery services:

ProFlowers

ProFlowers not only has a wide selection of flowers and Valentine's Day gifts, but its also offering your choice of a dozen roses for

only $24.99. Right now you can still receive standard delivery ($4.99) to ensure you're bouquet will get there on Valentine's Day. You can receive same-day delivery if you order by 2 PM local time and for an additional delivery charge.View Deal

1-800-Flowers.com

You can save 20% on a wide selection of Valentine's Day gifts that include roses, Godiva chocolates and more with coupon code VDAY at checkout. The downside of this promotion is the delivery dates to choose from are 2/10 - 2/13, so actual Valentine's Day is excluded. If you do want your flowers delivered on the big day, the special holiday delivery free is $7.99 in addition to the standard delivery fee of $14.99. Same day delivery is also available for an additional charge.View Deal

Teleflora

Teleflora delivers fresh flowers from your local florist and offers same-day flower delivery for orders placed before 3 PM on weekdays and before 12 PM on weekends. They also have a "Deal of Day" bouquet which allows you to pick a price and the florist will create a unique and beautiful arrangement for you.View Deal

Bouqs

Bouqs, which is a relatively new flower delivery service, offers farm-fresh flowers that are cut fresh and shipped from a local farm partner. Order now and you can receive their $12 nationwide delivery fee for Valentine's Day delivery. Next day and same day delivery are available depending on your location and for an additional fee. View Deal

If flowers aren't your thing, we've listed a wide selection of Valentine's Day sales and collections below from retailers such as Amazon, Victoria's Secret, Shari's Berries and more. Amazon has also knocked down the Amazon Echo prices ahead of Valentine's and has a great Kindle Paperwhite deal running too.

Valentine's Day sales