Unofficial iPhone 15 Plus renders reveal the phone's revamped design

You don't have to wait long for an iPhone 15 leak or rumor at the moment – they're spilling out pretty much every day – and we've now got some unofficial renders showing off the revamped design of the iPhone 15 Plus model.

These renders are based on schematic information given to third-party supply chain partners and obtained by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), which we'd say is one of the more trustworthy sources out there when it comes to Apple information.

In terms of the changes coming to the phone's design, we've got the more rounded edges to the screen and chassis that have been mentioned in earlier rumors. There's also a USB-C port rather than Lightning, another switch that's expected this year.

How the iPhone 15 Plus might look (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

To the millimeter

There's a thicker camera bump this time around, and it appears that the Dynamic Island is coming to the iPhone 15 Plus (and the iPhone 15) – so it's no longer going to be exclusive to the Pro models. We've heard this before, too.

Compared to the dimensions of 160.84 mm x 78.07 mm x 7.79 mm for the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 15 Plus measures 160.87 mm x 77.76 mm x 7.81 mm according to this source. There's really not that much in it, just fractions of millimeters.

Demand has reportedly been weak for the iPhone 14 Plus – and it was of course brought in to replace the mini model that also sold rather poorly – so Apple will be hoping that the 2023 version attracts a few more buyers.

Analysis: some subtle changes

As we've seen from previously leaked unofficial renders of the iPhone 15 Pro from the same source, Apple isn't completely throwing out the iPhone design and starting again from scratch this time around. The design changes will be small and subtle.

When you've got a design that's as iconic and as well-established as the iPhone one, it's going to be difficult to come up with genuinely new innovations and changes – although the introduction of the notch with the iPhone X in 2017 was rather inspired.

Most of the best work we're seeing in phone design at the moment is coming from foldable phones, and Apple's entry into the market is still thought to be some way off. In fact the device we end up getting might be more of a folding iPad than a folding iPhone.

As for the iPhone 15 series, the most significant switch this year could well be the adoption of that USB-C port, as dictated by EU regulators. However, there has been talk that there might be restrictions on what you can actually hook up to it.