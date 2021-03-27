Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals are down to just $99 this weekend

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals haven't quite seen the levels of popularity attained by the standard device or the more premium Galaxy S21 Ultra, but, there's a promotion currently running at the official Samsung store that looks to change that.

Right now you can pick up a brand new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus with a trade-in for just $99. For context, that's a total saving of $900 off launch RRP and the same price as the standard Galaxy S21 device this weekend.

Ok, so Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals still remain the somewhat awkward middle-child of the series no matter which way you look at it. It's a little too big to appeal to some, but not quite premium enough to appeal to the real Android aficionados. That said, for the same price as the standard Galaxy S21 you're pretty much walking away with $200 of extra value on your purchase - a deal that simply can't be ignored.

If you're interested in unlocked devices and happen to have an eligible device ready to hand over then we say - why not? Might as well cash-in and get your hands on that gorgeous expanded 6.7-inch AMOLED screen for all your favorite content, or that 4,800 mAh battery for more longevity between charges.

Outside the US? See the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals near you just below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (unlocked): $99 with a trade-in at Samsung

Save $700 and upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for the same price as the standard Galaxy S21 this weekend at the official store. Eligible with a trade-in, this great new device was already reduced $200 from its original launch price of $999 before this promotion. Subsequently, you're looking at getting a lot of phone for the money here.

Ends Sunday 26. March

