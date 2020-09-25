Today's 4K TV deals at Best Buy could score you a premium QLED display for less

Have the latest NFL season and NBA playoffs left you wishing you had a new TV capable of keeping up with the action? Best Buy's latest range of 4K TV deals are sure to come to the rescue of many a sporting fan and movie lover alike, offering some particularly eye-watering discounts on both Samsung QLED TVs and premium Sony displays.

Samsung's latest Q60T QLED range is starting at just $529.99 this week, although we've particularly got our eye on the 65-inch version for $949.99 (was $999.99). That's a great price on a display that can more than keep up with the action thanks to Samsung's latest Quantum processor, Motion Rate 120, and Tizen smart platform.

If you want to beef up that performance even further, Best Buy has also generously extended these TV deals to the stunning Samsung Q70T series and even the Q80T series. These are quite literally some of the most sought-after displays on the market, so be sure to check out our full price break down just below.

And, if those awesome QLED TV deals weren't enough for you, Best Buy has also featured two awesome Sony displays in its deals of the day section, starting with this gorgeous Sony X900F Series for $899.99 (was $1,199.99). You'll have to hurry to catch these awesome TV deals though, as the two featured Sony displays, in particular, are for today only.



This week's best TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch Q60T Series 4K QLED TV: $999.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Q60T range may be the entry point for Samsung's latest QLED TVs, but this model is still an absolutely astounding display that rocks some highly sought after technology. The Dual LED setup and Quantum Dot tech mean you're getting a fantastic picture for the money, plus a whole range of smart TV features thanks to the Samsung Tizen OS.



43-inch: $529.99 | 75-inch $1,599 $1,399.99

Samsung 55-inch Q70T Series 4K QLED TV: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The Q70T is the middle-tier QLED series from Samsung and includes a beefier Quantum 4K processor, giving this display Motion Rate 240. That means easy handling of fast-paced action - such as your favorite movies or sporting events.



65-inch: $1,299.99 $1,199.99 | 75-inch $2,199 $1,799.99

Samsung 75-inch Q80T Series 4K QLED TV: $2,799.99 $2,599.99 at Best Buy

And, lastly but certainly not least, rounding out Best Buy's stunning collection of QLED TV deals are the gorgeous Q80T Series - the very top-end of the range from Samsung. With a $200 saving, you're getting a neat price drop on a flawless display. Direct Full Array 12X, Quantum HDR 12X, and Samsung's latest 4K Quantum processor are just some of the outstanding features on these amazing TVs.

Sony 65-inch X900F Series 4K UHD smart TV: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Hurry if you want to bag yourself a $300 saving on a stunning Sony X900F 4K TV at Best Buy - this deal is for today only. That hefty saving means you're getting a top of the range, fully specced-out TV, for less this week. With Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, Object-based HDR, and a host of smart TV functions, you won't be disappointed either - this TV looks and performs like a much more expensive display.

Sony 75-inch X750H Series 4K UHD smart TV: $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 on what has to be one of the best large TV deals we've seen in a long while. This Sony X750H isn't just huge, it's got plenty of tech under the hood to ensure a great picture and smooth experience all around. Sony's X1 4k processor and Triluminous display technology are all featured here, as is Motionflow XR 240, making this TV especially good for sports and gaming.

Best Buy - check out all the latest TV deals

Want something a little cheaper? Our weekly best cheap TV deals roundup has plenty of options if you're looking for something a little less fancy. Alternatively, if you're really looking to splash the case, we recommend checking out the best OLED TV deals.