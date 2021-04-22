Today only - Oculus Quest 2 reaches lowest price ever at Verizon

Verizon is offering up the Oculus Quest 2, the most popular VR headset on the market, for its lowest price ever, just $269.99, in a one-off Earth Day sale.

Available for today only, you can get a $30 price cut by inputting the code EARTHDAY at checkout. The Oculus Quest 2 is already fantastic value at its introductory price so this is easily one of the best cheap VR headset deals out there currently.

Launched back in October of last year, the Oculus Quest 2 is the second standalone VR headset from the industry-leading brand and a fantastic great entry-point into the world of VR gaming if you're looking to cut those cables. Being a fully a fully-fledged all-inclusive VR experience means you don't even have to hook this thing up to an expensive gaming PC or console to get your game on.

The Oculus Quest 2 comes with two controllers, plus an array of free apps and games to ease you into the experience. Of course, if you do happen to have a powerful PC then there are also literally thousands of VR games out there, including triple-A titles (especially on Steam).

Note, you will need a linked Facebook account to log in with the Oculus Quest 2 - a small price to pay for such a fantastic VR experience in our books. Like most VR headsets, you'll also benefit from having plus plenty of space in your environment to utilize - you'll definitely want to mind the chandelier or TV while you're flailing about.

Outside the US? See the best Oculus Quest 2 VR headset deals in your region just below.

Oculus Quest 2 on sale at Verizon

Oculus Quest 2: $299.99 $269.99 at Verizon

Use code: EARTHDAY at checkout to score the most popular VR headset on the market - the Oculus Quest 2 - for its lowest price ever. A fully standalone VR experience, the Oculus Quest 2 is a fantastic entry point into the world of VR gaming. It's powerful, relatively cheap, and works equally well by itself or hooked up to any number of gaming PCs or consoles.

Available today onlyView Deal

