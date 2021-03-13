This weekend's top gaming laptop deals feature super cheap RTX graphics cards, plus more

For those on a budget, we've spotted some particularly good cheap gaming laptop deals at the official Dell store and Walmart this weekend, featuring price cuts all the way up to $400.

First up, this Dell G3 15 at the official Dell store for $649.99 (was $859.99) is a really, really strong budget option right now. With a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this inexpensive machine is more than capable of putting out some respectable frames at 1080p especially if you're playing less demanding games.

If however, you'd like to squeeze a little more performance out of your gaming laptop deal, this 15.6-inch Gateway Creator at Walmart for $799 (was $999) features an RTX 2060 graphics card for an exceptionally cheap price. Even though this machine still only features an Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, that powerful RTX card really makes it punch above its weight.

And finally, this Dell G5 15 retailing for $999.99 (was $1,439.99) at the official store is another strong choice, not least because of its absolutely bonkers $400+ saving. This one's packing not only an RTX 2060, but an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, giving it some seriously impressive levels of power. Subsequently, if you're really serious about your frame rates and want a machine that's going to last a few good years, this might be the gaming laptop deal for you.

Outside the US? See the best prices on gaming laptops in your region just below.

Gaming laptop deals this weekend

Dell G3 15 gaming laptops: $859.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $210 - For those gaming laptop deal hunters strictly on a budget, this Dell G3 15 might just be the best option out there right now. A combination of a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD mean you'll be getting yourself some great starting specs for casual 1080p gaming.View Deal

Gateway Creator 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999 $799 at Walmart

Save $200 - The RTX 2060 might not be the latest graphics card on the market anymore, but it's still plenty fast and this Gateway Creator packs it in for a crazy low price. The Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD are fairly standard, but when it comes to graphical power on a budget then this Gateway is unbeatable right now.View Deal

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: $1,439.99 $999.99 at Dell

Save $440 - If you wanted something with a bit more grunt, however, then this Dell G5 15 also packs an RTX 2060 but with a beefy Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD also. These are some really powerful specs that should easily see you maxing out most game settings at 1080p no problem.View Deal

Dell - has the best gaming laptop deals this weekend

- has the best gaming laptop deals this weekend Walmart - also featuring strong discounts and price cuts

- also featuring strong discounts and price cuts Best Buy - a good place to get out gaming laptop deals on RTX machines as well

