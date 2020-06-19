This weekends best iPad deals start at just $249 at Amazon

Great iPad deals from Amazon and Apple are up for grabs right now, giving you the chance to save $80 or even score a free pair of AirPods in time for the weekend.

The latest 2019 iPad 10.2-inch with 32GB capacity is just $249.99 (was $329) at Amazon right now, although most colors are sold out so definitely hurry if you want to snag one. We've only seen these go for a lower price on one occasion before - way back on Black Friday last year. These standard iPads are perfect for those who are looking for a powerful (but not too expensive) tablet for browsing, games and all those fantastic apps that are part of the iOS ecosystem.

Another great option is this 2019 iPad Mini with 256GB capacity for just $499 (was $549) - a neat $50 saving on a small but mighty tablet that's got a lot of room in the trunk. Don't let the small size fool you either, these iPad Minis are plenty fast thanks to their A12 Bionic chip and feature the same gorgeous Retina displays as their bigger brothers, albeit in a smaller form factor.

We've also added a few deals from the recent Apple back to school sale just down below. Free AirPods are being thrown in with every iPad deal right now, which is absolutely fantastic when you consider they retail for $159 by themselves. Note, however, that this offer is meant for students, teachers, and homeschoolers currently - although from what we can see no identification is required to purchase.

The best iPad deals this weekend:

Apple iPad 10.2 32GB | $329 $249.99 at Amazon

Hurry if you want to snag a fantastic iPad deal this weekend at Amazon. The standard 10.2-inch iPads are already excellent value and with an $80 saving in total, they're even better. Inside you're getting the latest A10 Fusion processor, 32GB of storage, and to top it all off - a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display.

Apple iPad Mini 256GB | $549 $499 at Amazon

Amazon is also offering $50 off these small but mighty 256GB capacity iPad Mini's this weekend. Don't let the Mini's size fool you, inside there's an A12 Bionic chip and enough storage capacity to have a whole library of movies, apps and games.

Apple iPad Air + free AirPods | from $479 at Apple

Free AirPods are being thrown in with every purchase on these stunning iPad Airs right now at Apple, thanks to their back to school sale. Students, teachers and homeschoolers are all eligible for these deals, so definitely check it out of you fit the bill.

Apple iPad Pro + free AirPods | from $749 at Apple

The above iPad deal also applies to these brand spanking new iPad Pro's. All sizes, colors, and capacities are available right now on these incredibly powerful tablets, so if your a student, teacher or homeschooler then this is the perfect opportunity to pick one up and get a free pair of AirPods to boot.

