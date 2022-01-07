Trending

This weekend's best AirPods deals include the AirPods Pro on sale for $197 at Amazon

Today's best AirPods deals on Apple's best-selling earbuds

We're kicking off the weekend with today's best AirPods deals, including price cuts on the best-selling AirPods Pro, the all-new AirPods 3, and the Apple AirPods 2. The best bargain is Apple's AirPods Pro which are currently in stock and on sale for $197 (was $249) at Amazon. That's a massive $52 discount and the best deal you can find right now.

If you're looking for more AirPods deals, you can find the AirPods 2 marked down to just $119 (was $159), and Apple's AirPods 3 on sale for $169.98 (was $179).

Today's best AirPods deal

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon
Save $75 -  Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $197. While we've seen them drop to $159 during Black Friday, this is the best deal you can find right now and still a decent discount for the newly released earbuds. The AirPods Pro now include a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the classic AirPods.

Apple's all-new AirPods Pro now come with a Magsafe Charging Case which provides more than 24-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector. The wireless earbuds feature Apple's powerful H1 Chip and include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.

More AirPods deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $119.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - If you're looking for the cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for only $119.99. That's a $40 discount and just $30 more than the record-low price. Apple's 2nd generation AirPods come with a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life.

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 $169.98 at Amazon
Save $9.02 -  If you're looking to snag a deal on the AirPods 3, Amazon has the earbuds on sale for $169.98 - $30 more than the record-low price. The new AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

You can shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and sales and see the best AirPods Pro deals and sales that are happening now.

Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
