This Vizio 55-inch 4K TV is the best Cyber Monday deal still available

While Cyber Monday sales are winding down, Walmart's Cyber Week sale is just getting started with massive savings across its site. You can find record-low prices on best-selling items, which include TV deals from top brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more.



Walmart's best Cyber Week TV deal, which is sure to go fast, is the Vizio 55-inch 4K smart TV that's on sale for just $279.99. That's a $198 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-rich mid-size 4K TV.



The Vizio 55-inch television allows you to watch all your favorite content directly from your smart TV with the ability to stream from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more. The Vizio TV has Chromecast built-in, which allows you to stream thousands of apps from your phone or tablet directly to your TV. The D-Series also delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution that results in sharp contrast and accurate colors. Last but not least, the smart TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control your TV and other compatible smart home devices.

Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $478 $279.99 at Walmart

Save $198 on the Vizio 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart's Cyber Week sale. An excellent price for a 55-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities, the D-Series UHD TV allows you to stream your favorite shows from apps directly on the TV.

Shop more of Walmart's best Cyber Week TV deals below, and keep in mind these incredible offers are ending soon.

The best Walmart Cyber Week TV deals:

LG 60-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $499.99 $398 at Walmart

This deal will go fast! You can snag the LG 60-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for just $398. The UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices completely hands-free.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

You can grab a 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $199.99 during Walmart's Cyber Week sale. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $227.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $227.99. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

JVC 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $399 $289 at Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Week sale has the JVC 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $289. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can seamlessly stream content from the home screen of your TV.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $328 $298 at Walmart

Get the Vizio 50-inch V-Series TV on sale for $298 at Walmart. The 4K UHD TV offers smart capabilities and has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $380 at Walmart

You can score a massive $500+ price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $699.99 $477.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $477.99. The 2019 Ultra HD TV includes smart capabilities and features a curved screen for an enhanced viewing experience.

