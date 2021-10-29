This RTX 3090 gaming PC is $1000 cheaper with an early Black Friday Newegg deal

As all the early Black Friday deals start to roll out, this gem from Newegg could be your best chance this year at getting a new RTX 3090 gaming PC ahead of the holiday break, especially with $1,000 off the retail price.

The Skytech Prism gaming PC normally retails for $4,499, but you can get it from Newegg right now for just $3,499, which is almost how much it costs to just get an RTX 3090 right now thanks to all the price markups online – assuming you can actually find and RTX 3090 graphics card right now.

Today's best Skytech gaming PC Black Friday deal

Image Skytech Prism II gaming PC $4,499 $3,499 at Newegg

Save $1,000 - Get yourself a specced out RTX 3090 gaming PC from Skytech right now for what you'd pay for the high-end GPU itself. Normally $4,499, this build comes with the RTX 3090, Core i9-10900K, 1TB NVMe SSD, and 16GB DDR4 3,000MHz RAM. This beast of a gaming PC can handle whatever AAA title you throw at it for many years to come, making the price that much more enticing.

The Skytech Prism II gaming PC comes loaded with the aforementioned RTX 3090, which itself is being sold online for $3,000 by some retailers (let's not even talk about eBay and StockX profiteers), so just for the RTX 3090, this is a heck of a deal right now.

Add in the Intel Core i9-10900K CPU, 1TB NVMe SSD, 16GB DDR4 3,000MHz RAM and a Z490 motherboard, you start out with great specs with plenty of room to expand your rig for years to come.

And with Black Friday PC gaming deals right around the corner, the money you save on this gaming PC build can help you expand your new rig to your liking.

Did we mention that it's $1,000 off? What are you waiting for?

